Laput’s 26 help No. 6 Notre Dame-West Haven beat back West Haven challenge

WEST HAVEN — Notre Dame-West Haven’s boys basketball team faced, perhaps, its biggest test of the young season when it played host to crosstown rival West Haven and its new coach Ty Sullivan.

Despite missing its starting and backup forward, which allowed Notre Dame to just about have its way inside for most of the game, the Westies still proved a formidable opponent, nearly fighting all the way back from a 21-point, second-half deficit.

But Notre Dame has Zach Laput, who poured in 26 points and helped the Green Knights beat back this challenge, 76-66, at Alumni Hall’s Tonelli Court Friday night.

“We lost a bit of composure,” said Notre Dame coach Jason Shea, whose No. 6-ranked team improved to 5-0. “But we were able to tough it out. I think Laput getting to the basket was a big key and Ben (Carroll) early in side in the second half. I thought that was the difference in the game.”

Carroll, Notre Dame’s junior forward, added 13 points and Kairon Hooks and Marquise McDuffie combined for 21 as the Green Knights built a 10-point halftime lead and a 21-point advantage toward the end of the third quarter.

NDWH leads West Haven 24-14 after 1. Zach Laput with the sweet jam off a turnover #ctbb pic.twitter.com/xZWuow6RjV — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) January 4, 2020

But West Haven quickly turned things around. Led by forward Laron Holmes’ 15 points and 14 from guard Shea Sheffield, the Westies whittled that lead down to a mere six points.

Sheffield, who’d hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, dropped his fourth 3-pointer of the game (and West Haven’s seventh 3 of the night) to pull within 61-55 with just over 5 minutes remaining.

But Laput immediately countered with a basket and the foul to push the lead back to nine. West Haven never truly threatened again.

“It was one of those games you wish you had three more minutes in,” said Sullivan, whose team fell to 2-2. “Maybe the outcome might have been a little different.”

And Laput did it again to put NDWH up 26-14 early 2 #ctbb pic.twitter.com/nCz8DHU1Wi — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) January 4, 2020

Laput scored 10 of his points in the final quarter, including hitting on four of five foul shots down the stretch. Overall, Notre Dame made 14 of 19 free throws. Hooks had eight rebounds.

“We played hard, but we’ve just got to be better with the ball,” said Laput, who also had six assists and was being watched by both Brown and Sacred Heart University. “We were too sloppy. Film session on Sunday’s probably going to be rough for us. But it’s fine. A win is a win.”

It didn’t help that West Haven was playing without 6-foot-5 senior center Randall Gonzalez, who injured his shoulder during a 65-63 victory over Career the week before. Sullivan said he’ll be out for much of the remainder of the regular season.

West Haven’s Shea Sheffield with the #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters 3 to pull within 58-43 of NDWH after 3. ND lead was as large as 21 late in the Q #ctbb pic.twitter.com/JVQKIG7xQp — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) January 4, 2020

“We were without our starting center and our backup center tonight. So size definitely hurt us,” Sullivan said. “But overall, I’m proud of my guys. They played hard. I think this was maybe one of the closest games they’ve played this year — they score a lot of points. We’re going to get better.”

Malcom Duncanson finished with 10 points and Khalel Francis had nine as West Haven’s guards often gave Notre Dame fits throughout.

“It’s just a matter about getting better,” Shea said. “Like I told the guys, it’s nice to win and learn from wins. But we’re certainly going to spend a lot of time on film. This can’t be who we are, we have to get a lot better.”

NOTRE DAME-WH 76, WEST HAVEN 66

WEST HAVEN (66)

Malcom Duncanson 4 2-4 10 Marlin Walker 1 0-0 2 Shea Sheffield 5 0-0 14 Khalel Francis 2 3-4 9 Tyrese Hargrove 2 0-0 5 Laron Holmes 7 1-1 15 Devin Clark Harrington 1 1-2 3 Mustapha Biao 4 0-0 8 Totals: 26 7-11 66

NOTRE DAME (76)

Zach Laput 10 6-7 26 Brett Hutchinson 2 0-0 5 Marquise McDuffie 3 3-3 10 Kairon Hooks 4 1-2 11 Tre Rawlins 1 0-0 2 Matt Consate 0 0-0 0 Timaury Gay 3 0-0 7 Ben Carroll 4 4-5 13 Amadou Kamara 1 0-2 2 Totals: 28 14-19 76

WEST HAVEN 14 10 19 23 — 66

NOTRE DAME 24 10 24 18 — 76

3-pointers: WH–Sheffield 4, Francis 2, Hargrove 1; NDWH–Hooks 2, McDuffie, Hutchinson, Gay, Carroll. Fouled Out: WH–Clark-Harrington.