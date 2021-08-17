Lamont, CIAC call for high school athletes to vaccinate ahead of fall sports season

NEW BRITAIN — Gov. Ned Lamont didn’t hold back as he opened his portion of Tuesday’s press conference at Willow Brook Park’s Veterans Stadium.

“Are you ready for some football? I’m ready.” Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont borrowed the famous line from the Hank Williams Jr. song that has become a staple with Monday Night Football telecasts each week. But his point was obvious: high school football is on track to return to play in September.

With football conditioning already started, and most of the fall sports beginning on Aug. 26, Gov. Lamont, along with leaders from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, student-athletes, and other state officials were at Tuesday’s press conference urging student-athletes to get vaccinated.

“Come on, 12 to 15 year olds. Come on, 15 to 17, year olds … step up,” Lamont said. “We really need you to do it. It’s for your safety and it’s for your team. It’s so that nobody has to step off the field, you can stay involved and keep learning.”

Lamont issued a statewide mask mandate for all students kindergarten through 12th grade through the end of September at the press conference.

The call for vaccinations comes a week after the CIAC issued its fall sports guidelines.

The CIAC is requiring masks for all indoor activities. Vaccinated students and high school staff will not be required to quarantine as long as they are asymptomatic but must wear a mask until receiving a negative COVID test within three to five days.

Unvaccinated students who test positive will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days and a negative test or for 14 days.

Symptomatic students must quarantine for at least 14 days regardless of vaccination status.

Also, it’s recommended that unvaccinated students be tested weekly.

The guidelines follow the plan used for spring sports. Masks are required for all athletes participating in girls volleyball and girls swimming. Masks will be worn during volleyball competition but not for swimming in the pool.

Masks are also mandated for use for indoor settings such as locker rooms. Students are not required to wear mask during outdoor activities.

The mask requirement is the same for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

The CIAC policy follows Lamont’s executive order that requires mask use in schools. The order expires on Sept. 30 and the CIAC has said it will reexamine the policy.

On the mask policy, Lamont said, “I know the masks can be a pain to some people. …I want to make sure everyone can be in the classroom safely.”

But Lamont said keeping student in classrooms will impact athletics.

“Its starts in the classroom,” Lamont said. “I want you safe in that classroom and I want you in that classroom. If you’re in that classroom, you’re learning. And if you’re safe in that classroom, you’re playing volleyball or football or track and field afterwards.”

The policy was unveiled just days before the fall sports season officially began. Football program was allowed to engage in organized team activities last week and conditioning practices began Monday. Boy golf practice also begane Monday.

Other practices begin on Aug. 26. Competition starts Sept. 9.

“This vaccination tool is an effective way to meet that opponent and best that opponent, on and off the field,” said Deidre Gifford, acting commissioner of the the Department of Public Health.

There is a strong focus on football, which was not played last year. CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini, who accompanied Lamont at the Tuesday press conference, told Hearst Connecticut Media last week that football would be play, even as COVID infection rates climb due to the delta variant.

Health experts have said the risk of spreading the virus is greater in setting such as meeting rooms or locker rooms than on the football field.

“With football, the contact periods are relatively brief during plays, and it’s outdoors which puts it at a lower risk compared to indoor sports,” David Banach, a UConn Health epidemiologist and head of infection prevention, said last week. “It’s difficult to make any definite conclusions about that, but the fact that it’s outdoors and players have transient contact on the field makes it lower risk.”