Kyle St. Pierre creating own legacy at Shelton

Kyle St. Pierre may be following in his dad’s footsteps but he will still continue creating his own legacy in golf.

St. Pierre’s senior season at Shelton will be completed in less than a month. He will then go play at the University of Hartford. He committed to the Hawks’ program last fall.

“Its a great campus. It’s not too big, and it’s not too far from home,” St. Pierre said. “They also have a great tournament schedule.”

Hartford plays in the Big Sky Conference for golf. The Hawks finished fifth in the conference championship meet held in Boulder City, Nevada. St. Pierre said there the team will play in tournaments at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York and in Florida.

Kyle’s dad, Jim, also starred at Shelton, graduating in 1989. He transferred to Hartford to play college golf after spending his freshman year at Methodist University. He is now the head pro at Newtown Country Club, having previously been an assistant pro at country clubs in Woodbridge and Redding.

But now Kyle is in the same boat with all incoming and current student-athletes at the University of Hartford: the university’s Board of Regents voted Thursday night to drop its athletic programs from Division I to Division III.

The school plans to file an intent to move to Division III with the NCAA in January. Assuming that is approved, then the transition begins to move to Division III, which the school expects to be in place by Sept. 1, 2025. During that transition process, the school expects to honor all athletic scholarships.

Kyle St. Pierre said he has not spoken to Hartford golf coach Pete Stankevich since the decision was made Thursday night, but he plans to speak with him soon.

“I’m definitely very disappointed, but it looks like it won’t affect me until my senior year,” St. Pierre said. “I’m still looking forward to playing this fall and can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Kyle has led Shelton to a 4-3 dual-meet record. Two of those losses are to Hand and the other to Fairfield Prep. Both are among the state’s best teams.

St. Pierre has been the Gaels’ top golfer. He was a Register All-Area selection his first two years, then missed his junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now he is leading Shelton into contention for both the SCC and Division I state tournaments. He is also looking to try and be the medalist in both.

“There were a few matches where I played poorly, but I’ve been playing pretty well recently. I’m getting ready for the state and SCC tournaments and I’m excited for that

There is another St. Pierre in the Shelton golf program: Cameron. Currently, the freshman is playing in the No. 2 spot.

“I definitely root for him, but at the same time, I’m trying to be the medalist too,” St. Pierre said. “It’s always a competition but team-wise, I hope he does well.”

Kyle will play a summer golf schedule that includes the State Junior Amateur, an event he was a finalist in last year.

“It’s been a fun ride, I’ll tell you that,” Jim St. Pierre said. “I enjoy watching Kyle play more than I enjoy going to play. It means more to me that he be successful. I’ve had success. I’ve won tournaments, I’ve played in PGA (Tour) tournaments. But I’m going to be 50. It’s still awesome to have success in tournaments, but I enjoy seeing Kyle having success more than me having success.”





