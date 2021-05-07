Kraus sharp on the mound again as Trumbull beats Ridgefield

Bryan Kraus talks about his pitching performance vs Trumbull #ctbase pic.twitter.com/WYnelalQ96 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) May 7, 2021

RIDGEFIELD — Trumbull pitcher Bryan Kraus did not add a slider to his arsenal until just prior to this season.

The righthander has so much confidence in it now, he routinely used it as his out pitch Friday afternoon against Ridgefield.

Kraus put some runners on base, but his ability to strike batters out in big moments is what mattered most on Friday.

Kraus pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out nine while picking up an 8-2 win at Ridgefield.

“You have to have confidence even with runners on. It comes down to executing,” Kraus said. “My slider felt good today, my curveball, especially first-pitch curveball felt great and as the game went on, my fastball location started to come and I felt like I could locate that at any point.”

Ridgefield had runners on in every inning except the fifth, but only got one run in the first and another in the seventh.

Kraus faced one batter in the seventh, giving up a double before coming out for a reliever.

Kraus struck out three batters in the first and in the sixth. The last strikeout of the sixth came with runners on the corners.

“It’s tough to get outs with runners on, but you have to go out and execute the pitch and you’ll be good,” Kraus said. “The slider, you can work the fastball off of it because the slider will go away from righties and you can throw the fastball on the same plane into the righty. I just developed the slider the start of this year. It’s still a new pitch and I enjoy it.”

Ridgefield got a run in the first when Daniel Bucciero singled home Matthew Bucciero on a 3-2, two-out pitch, driving it to centerfield.

Kraus would not allow another runner to third until the sixth.

On the other side, Ridgefield junior pitcher Andrew Castelluccio was sharp, allowing just one hit through the first four innings.

Trumbull got an unearned run in the third to tie the game 1-1, but finally got to Castelluccio in the fifth.

After singles by No. 7 hitter Scott Gell and No. 8 hitter Logan Huzi, leadoff hitter Jake Gruttadauria doubled to left, scoring the two runners.

Ray Leonzi then singled home Gruttadauria, making it 4-1 and ending Castelluccio’s day.

“Trumbull battles you for every single pitch and every single at bat and they got a couple of key hits with two strikes,” Ridgefield coach Mike Scarlett said. “They took advantage of mistakes and we were a little bit too passive. We had a few missed opportunities. This game could have gone either way, but they were the ones who took advantage.”

Trumbull would tack on another in the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bryan Kraus, Trumbull. The senior has been dominant all season except for one start against Staples last week. He had complete games against Warde and Ludlowe and prior to the Staples game had 0.35 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched in three games.

QUOTABLE

“He’s a strikeout pitcher. He had 39 strikeouts in his first three appearances which is incredible,” Trumbull coach Phil Pacelli said. “He has multiple pitches he can throw at any time and he has the confidence to do it. That’s what makes him a great pitcher. He mixes it up. He just goes out there and attacks the hitters and pounds the strike zone. He’s tough to deal with because he can throw anything at any time.”

TRUMBULL 8, RIDGEFIELD 2

TRUMBULL 001 031 3—8 8 0

RIDGEFIELD 100 000 1—2 8 3

Batteries: T—Bryan Kraus (W), Justin Delaney (7), Matt Cummings (7) and Scott Gell; R—Andrew Castelluccio (L), Jack Bohrer (6) and Aidan Stern

Records: T—10-2; R—7-5