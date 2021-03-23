Kolbe Cathedral makes quick work of Stratford, advances to SWC final

BRIDGEPORT — Combine high-percentage shot attempts with some stellar defense and on most nights, that’s a recipe for victory in high school boys basketball.

On Monday night, it was a delicious recipe for Kolbe Cathedral — and an easy victory. The top-seeded Cougars coasted past No. 4 Stratford 58-32 in the South-West Conference tournament semifinals at the Sheehan Center. It was the 17th consecutive victory for Kolbe (13-0), dating back to last season.

“Every single time the entire year, our last key of the game is always to have fun,” Kolbe Cathedral coach John Pfohl said. “We have to enjoy this. We saw what happened last year and it was terrible (with the CIAC state tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). We have to enjoy it and have fun and the kids have done a great job of doing that.”

By the time the COVID mask break rolled around midway through the third quarter, Kolbe had held Stratford (10-5) to just four baskets. And the Cougars, the No. 6 team in the GameTimeCT top 10 poll, held the Red Devils scoreless for nearly 6 minutes in the third, extending its sizable lead to 27 points (41-14).

“Defensively, we caused some problems, got some runouts and some easy baskets,” Pfohl said. “Once we get that going, for us, we feed off that, which was terrific. Our guard play was great tonight.”

Sweet pass from Ty Santos to Jalen Sullivan, who was fouled for Kolbe. Made both free throws (you will have to take my word for it). #ctbb pic.twitter.com/2huK0bf1Zp — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 22, 2021

It sets up the battle of the top two seeds for the SWC championship on Thursday night. Only second-seeded Notre Dame-Fairfield stands in the way of Kolbe defending its title.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Brookfield High. Kolbe will be going for its 10th league championship.

“We have to do what we do. If we can do what we do, hopefully, it will be enough to win,” Pfohl said. “If it’s not, we tip our hat to the other team and off we go.”

Kolbe did most of its offensive work in the paint against Stratford, some baskets on easy layups off inbound passes underneath its own basket, others on putbacks and still others off of Red Devil turnovers (seven by Stratford in the opening half).

Jayquan Kirkland for three to beat the 3rd quarter buzzer for Stratford. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/OODlUaa5dK — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 23, 2021

It all ended up to being a long night for Stratford when the underdogs could least afford to have it with the season on the line.

“We picked a bad night to be off,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said. “We missed some laups early, we missed some open jump shots early against a very good team. It’s tough to play from behind.”

Kolbe led 34-12 at halftime.

“We struggled to run some half-court sets. I thought we took some ill-advised shots and I thought we played tight,” Swaller said.

End to end action with Stratford's Brady Knorr getting the basket. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/yVAHU3OshP — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 22, 2021

Stellar defense

Kolbe Cathedral held Stratford to just seven field goals through three quarters.

Rivalry renewed

Kolbe Cathedral and Notre Dame-Fairfield did not play one another during the regular season. The game could not be rescheduled in part due to the Lancers being in COVID-19 quarantine for two weeks. This game will be for the SWC title Thursday night.

Quotable

“It’s not so much about the wins. It’s about the kids and how much they are enjoying this process. We have talked a lot about enjoying this year.” — Kolbe Cathedral coach John Pfohl said.

KOLBE CATHEDRAL 58, STRATFORD 32

STRATFORD 6 6 12 8 — 32

KOLBE CATHEDRAL 16 18 9 15 — 58

STRATFORD (32)

Jayquan Kirkland 7 1-1 17, Brady Knorr 0 5-6 5, Michael D’Aloia 2 2-3 6, Ben Petrie 1 0-0 2, Fenley Turenne 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-10 32.

KOLBE CATHEDRAL (58)

Daniel Wellington 4 3-4 11, Eudell Mason 4 0-1 9, Exauce Mpoyi 2 0-0 4, Michael Olivencia 2 2-3 7, Ty Santos 2 0-0 4, Najimi George 2 1-1 5, James Cook 3 0-0 8, Jerome Shuler 1 0-0 2, William Vargas 1 0-0 2, Jalen Sullivan 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 8-11 58.

3-pointers: S: Kirkland 2; KC: Cook 2, Mason, Olivencia. Records: KC 13-0; S 10-5.