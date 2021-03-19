Kolbe Cathedral-Brookfield SWC tournament game postponed

Kolbe Cathedral’s South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal-round game against Brookfield has been postponed to Saturday.

According to an email obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media, Kolbe Cathedral is closed due to a “staffing (COVID-19) quarantine.” According to Lizette Earley, the Registered Health Nurses Supervisor for the Bridgeport Public Schools, “no one on the team is a close contact” and recommends that any games involving the Cougars be played.

Camille Figluizzi, Kolbe Cathedral’s principal, confirmed this fact. “This has nothing to do with the kids at all,” she said.

Kolbe Cathedral is the top seed and defending champion and is currently ranked sixth in the latest GameTimeCT boys basketball top 10 poll.

The game will be played Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Shehan Center.