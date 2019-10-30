Fairfield Warde's Jake Berecz (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Fairfield Ludlowe during boys soccer action in Fairfield, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Fairfield Warde's Jake Berecz (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Fairfield Ludlowe during boys soccer action in Fairfield, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 51 Caption Close Klicin’s hat trick lifts Warde over Ludlowe in overtime of FCIAC quarterfinals 1 / 51 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Warde’s Jordan Klicin was not going to be denied.

The senior striker tallied a hat trick, including a goal in overtime as No. 1 Warde survived a scare from No. 8 Ludlowe, winning 4-2 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Warde will take on No. 5 Wilton in the semifinals either Monday or Tuesday night at Ludlowe.

Klicin was aggressive along the wing all game, winning balls and creating scoring chances for himself and his teammates.

“Jordan Klicin was just on a mission and he did exceptionally well,” Warde coach Justin Ottavio said. “He was focused, he had poise, determination, venom. The adjectives are boundless to describe his effort, today.”

10 minutes into the game, Klicin broke through with the game’s first goal, a hard strike into the lower left corner.

Ludlowe would respond with a goal about 15 minutes later with Zaid Atta feeding George Cortes, who finished strong, leaving it 1-1 at the half.

On one of the prettier goals you will see, Klicin was on the receiving end of a beautiful flick from Danny Villalba and Klicin finished off the play with his second goal.

Pretty soccer and Klicin scores after flick from Villalba to make it 2-1 Warde 15:41 left #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/fHsmRIOCJz — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 31, 2019

Once again, Ludlowe answered back, this time getting the equalizer less than a minute later.

Off a free kick from 25 yards out, James Radman perfectly placed his shot, tying the game 2-2.

“For us to be the 8 seed and to come play against that team, they have some great players up top who are creative. To take that team to overtime, I can’t complain,” Ludlowe coach Kevin O’Hara said. “We ran out of gas. We made one or two mistakes and against a team like that, when you make mistakes, they find the back of the net. I thought we gave them a good run in the first 80 minutes.”

Warde controlled most of the play in the two 10-minute overtime periods.

With :54 left in the first overtime, Jacob Deck played a pretty ball to Jake Bercz, who placed it in he back of the net.

Then it was Klicin adding the cherry on top, scoring his third goal in the second overtime and sending Warde along in the tournament.

Warde’s Jordan Klicin has a hat trick in Warde’s quarterfinal win over Ludlowe #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/kPbq95RPGm — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) October 31, 2019

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jordan Klicin, Warde. Klicin could have had four or five goals but was denied on a 1 vs 1 with the Ludlowe goalie early in the second half and sent another shot just wide in overtime.

QUOTABLE

“Our level of intensity was very high. You have to play with confidence at all times,” Klicin said. “We were able to get the ball wide and isolating the wingers. We hold each other really accountable. When one of us messes up, we get on each other. It’s not about getting mad at each other, it’s more of a family responsibility. You have to do your job.”

WARDE 4, LUDLOWE 2 (OT)

LUDLOWE 1 1 0 0—2

WARDE 1 1 1 1—4

Records: L—6-4-7; W—14-0-3

Goals: L— George Cortes, James Radman; W—Jordan Klicin 3, Jake Bercz. Assists: L—Patrick Kilbride; W—Danny Villalba, Jacob Deck. Goalies: L—Nick Tenreiro 6 saves; W—Alex Kagan 7 saves