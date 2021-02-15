King sisters commit to play at Division I women’s programs

Kyla verbally committed in January to play goalkeeper at Fordham University. Ava committed earlier this month to Stony Brook. Both are likely to sign their national letters of intent this fall.

“I would love the opportunity to play together with her in college, but we have been sharing the net for so long that we wanted to find our own teams, where we could shine individually,” Kyla King said. “We never anticipated playing at the same college because most coaches recruit only one keeper in a school year. I am very thankful that we are both committed to schools in New York that are not that far from each other.”

Among the Division I programs Ava had interest in included Rhode Island, Providence, Colgate and Vermont. She said the opportunity to work with Stony Brook goalkeeper coach Jim O’Brien, the former head coach at both Fairfield and Southern Connecticut State, plus the program winning the America East league championship in 2019, helped her make the decision.

“I am excited to work with him, and feel lucky to already know him and have a connection with him,” Ava King said about O’Brien. “Considering all of those factors, Stony Brook University was an option I couldn’t pass up.”

Kyla also considered Stony Brook, Rhode Island and Providence among others.

“Two of the coaches on the Fordham staff were keepers and they really seemed to believe in me…. I knew then that I wanted to play there,” Kyla said.

The 17-year-old King sisters stand approximately 5-foot-10. Both want to become physician’s assistants after college.

The Kings sisters played rec soccer growing up and now play for the Connecticut Football Club. Each has the confidence while in net at Sacred Heart Academy, the sister in front is an incredibly reliable last line of defense.

“Having perspective as a goalie really helps when we play center back in terms of reading the field and communicating with teammates,” Ava said. “When Kyla and I work well together and with our other defenders to lock things down in the back.”

Said Kyla: “I feel like we almost read each other’s minds during play, because we both know what it takes to keep the ball out of the net.”