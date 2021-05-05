Killingly’s Bo knows baseball and how to be successful





































DAYVILLE — Bo Yaworski knows a lot when it comes to baseball.

Bo knows strikeouts. He has 50 in 23 innings.

Bo knows hits. He has 17 and a .472 batting average.

Bo knows how to win. He is 4-0, hasn’t allowed an earned run this season to lead the Killingly baseball team to a program record 11-0 start.

Bo Yaworksi isn’t old enough to remember the Nike Bo Jackson ad campaigns, but he remembers what his father, Jim Yaworski, has always told him.

“Bo, don’t hurt your arm, keep it simple, stick to the fundamentals and good things are going to happen,” Yaworski said of his father’s advice.

Yaworski has burst onto the state scene this year with gaudy numbers by keeping it easy.

“Honestly, it’s just throwing strikes with every pitch, that’s all it is,” Yaworski said. “It’s simple, it sounds way too simple.”

He no-hit Tourtellotte with 13 strikeouts in the opener and he struck out 18 Lyman Memorial batters in a one-hitter in his next start.

“I am a little impressed with myself,” Yaworski said. “I didn’t expect to come out here and just start throwing (this well).”

Coach Ben Desaulnier saw this coming. In the preseason when media outlets were putting together player to watch lists, he was telling everyone who would listen about Yaworski.

“I was ringing that bell, someone needs to know about Yaworski because he is really good and everyone is missing the boat on this kid,” Desaulnier said. “I knew he was going to be one of the best players in the league, there was no doubt about it.

“Has he exceeded my expectations still? Yes, which was hard to do because I had high expectations,” Desaulnier added.

Yaworski’s teammates praise his hard work. His first to the field last one to leave mentality, but they wish he would strike out less batters. … sort of.

“He kind of bores us in the field a little bit,” Killingly junior Jay Grzysiewicz said. “He had a no hitter and one-hitter. so, there’s not much action for us in the field.”

Yaworski said his infield chirps him during the game to remind him that they still are there.

“I’ll turn around and Jay will be like ‘Bo, just give some of us a chance, let us make a play once in a while,’” Yaworski said with a laugh.

The lefty isn’t overpowering. He throws in the high 70s and low 80s. He has three pitches — fastball, changeup and curveball — and he throws the batter only one of the pitches, until he says so.

“I am pretty much just throwing fastball until they prove they can hit it,” he said. “Then we’re going to go to more off-speed pitch.”

And he rarely misses the strike zone.

Yaworski has walked two batters this season and allowed three hits.

“My pitching coach (Drew Daley) jokes all the time that when Bo pitches it’s like he is playing a video game,” Desaulnier said. “(Daley) calls a pitch in a spot and Bo hits it no matter what.”

At the plate Yaworski is leading the way too.

He is second on the team with a .472 batting average and .568 on base percentage. He has hit one home run and leads the team with 20 RBIs.

“Growing up he was always a good player, but never hit that peak, but he works at it, year-round,” Desalunier said. “Now he has become one of the best players not only in the league, but one of best players the state and he has earned every bit of that.”