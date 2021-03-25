Killingly rolls to win ECC Northern Division girls basketball title

This pictures says it all! Congrats ladies!! pic.twitter.com/nsXvHCzIp4 — Killingly Athletics (@KHS_Athletics1) March 25, 2021

KILLINGLY — Freshman Hannah Grudzien scored 15 points as Killingly capped off an unbeaten season by winning the ECC Northern Division championship, 41-29, over Windham Wednesday night in Killingly.

This was the second-consecutive ECC title for top-seeded Killingly, which featured but one senior — Maddie Summer — on its roster.

Killingly won last year’s ECC Division II title of small-school ECC teams. Due to COVID-19, this tournament consisted of only regional participants.

“At the end of last year, we set the bar pretty high for ourselves,” Killingly coach Gina Deroiser-Lindberg told GameDayCT on its broadcast.

“The start of this season, we kind of picked up where we left off. We didn’t have to go through the building blocks to get where we were at the end of last year. It was a building point to keep going.”

As for taking her young class into next season, “I don’t think we’re stopping any time soon,” Derosier-Lindberg told GameDayCT.

Killingly led by four after a quarter and pulled away with defense, holding Windham to just 1-of-11 shooting in the second quarter to take a 24-15 lead.

Emma Carpenter drained a 3-pointer from half court to make it 33-20 Killingly after three.

Sophomore Alla Gutierrez added eight points for Killingly (13-0). Windham (9-3) was led by Sienna Ortiz’s 12 points and Ady Gonzalez eight.