Killingly earns 5th state championship, winning Class S title at home

Coach Bowen and his staff leads Killingly to back to back state titles and his 5th overall title. 21st championship overall for all sports at Killingly, 5th year in a row with 1 title. Another great effort by a group of dedicated competitors @GameTimeCT @CTWrestling @GameDayCT pic.twitter.com/6TLVW2Q7YZ
Killingly won its fifth state title in wrestling Saturday, capturing the CIAC Class S state title in its own gym.
It is the second-straight season Killingly has won a state title, winning Class M in 2019.
Killingly also won back-to-back titles in 2008-09, earning the Class S crown in both years.
Kaden Ware (106) and David Charron (126) each won individual titles for Killingly.
CLASS S MEET
(at Killingly)
TEAM SCORES
1. Killingly 207; 2. Haddam-Killingworth 157; 3. Ledyard 149.5; 4. Gilbert 136.5; 5. Windham 127; 6. Montville 115; 7. Plainville 110.5; 8. Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech 110; 9. Canton 100; 10. Oxford 81; 11. Morgan 75.5; 11. Northwestern 75.5; 13. Bacon Academy 75; 14. Stafford 70; 15. Nonnewaug 58; 16. Somers 47; 16. Terryville 47; 18. Griswold 46; 19. Derby 44; 20. Rocky Hill 43; 21. Granby Memorial 37; 22. East Catholic 35; 23. Thomaston/Holy Cross 33; 24. Notre Dame-Fairfield 29; 25. East Hampton 26; 25. Stonington 26; 27. St. Paul Catholic 24; 27. Woodland 24; 29. Putnam 19; 30. Seymour 18; 31. Coventry 13; 32. Portland 12; 33. AbbottTech 11; 34. Shepaug Valley 4; 34. St. Bernard 4
PLACE WINNERS
106: 1st Kaden Ware (Killingly) DEC Ethan Titus (Canton), 6-3; 3rd Cameron Hines (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Blake Chapman (Montville), 6-0; 5th Owen Burton (Bacon Academy) wins by forfeit over Jake Defonce (Abbott Tech).
113: 1st Connor Doran (Ledyard) TF Aiden Christie (Griswold), 22-7 5:43; 3rd Asim Samuel (Killingly) F Joseph Kennedy (Plainville), 0:38; 5th Ethan Wright (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Alen Garcia gonzalez (Windham), 17-13
120: 1st Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) DEC Jack Richardson (Killingly), 5-2; 3rd Elijah Vertefeuille (Windham) DEC Tyler Arsenault (Griswold), 4-3; 5th Elias Sturdevant (Woodland) DEC Caleb Phillips (Ledyard), 5-3 SV
