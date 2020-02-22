Killingly earns 5th state championship, winning Class S title at home

Coach Bowen and his staff leads Killingly to back to back state titles and his 5th overall title. 21st championship overall for all sports at Killingly, 5th year in a row with 1 title. Another great effort by a group of dedicated competitors @GameTimeCT @CTWrestling @GameDayCT pic.twitter.com/6TLVW2Q7YZ — Killingly (@KHS_Athletics1) February 23, 2020

Killingly won its fifth state title in wrestling Saturday, capturing the CIAC Class S state title in its own gym.

It is the second-straight season Killingly has won a state title, winning Class M in 2019.

Killingly also won back-to-back titles in 2008-09, earning the Class S crown in both years.

Kaden Ware (106) and David Charron (126) each won individual titles for Killingly.

(at Killingly)

TEAM SCORES

1. Killingly 207; 2. Haddam-Killingworth 157; 3. Ledyard 149.5; 4. Gilbert 136.5; 5. Windham 127; 6. Montville 115; 7. Plainville 110.5; 8. Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech 110; 9. Canton 100; 10. Oxford 81; 11. Morgan 75.5; 11. Northwestern 75.5; 13. Bacon Academy 75; 14. Stafford 70; 15. Nonnewaug 58; 16. Somers 47; 16. Terryville 47; 18. Griswold 46; 19. Derby 44; 20. Rocky Hill 43; 21. Granby Memorial 37; 22. East Catholic 35; 23. Thomaston/Holy Cross 33; 24. Notre Dame-Fairfield 29; 25. East Hampton 26; 25. Stonington 26; 27. St. Paul Catholic 24; 27. Woodland 24; 29. Putnam 19; 30. Seymour 18; 31. Coventry 13; 32. Portland 12; 33. AbbottTech 11; 34. Shepaug Valley 4; 34. St. Bernard 4

PLACE WINNERS

The 2nd a killingly state championship is freshmen Kaden Ware at 106 pounds to move his record to 47-1 on the year @GoECCAthletics @GameTimeCT @CTWrestling pic.twitter.com/R4roXHV3HS — Killingly (@KHS_Athletics1) February 22, 2020

106: 1st Kaden Ware (Killingly) DEC Ethan Titus (Canton), 6-3; 3rd Cameron Hines (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Blake Chapman (Montville), 6-0; 5th Owen Burton (Bacon Academy) wins by forfeit over Jake Defonce (Abbott Tech).

113: 1st Connor Doran (Ledyard) TF Aiden Christie (Griswold), 22-7 5:43; 3rd Asim Samuel (Killingly) F Joseph Kennedy (Plainville), 0:38; 5th Ethan Wright (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Alen Garcia gonzalez (Windham), 17-13

120: 1st Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) DEC Jack Richardson (Killingly), 5-2; 3rd Elijah Vertefeuille (Windham) DEC Tyler Arsenault (Griswold), 4-3; 5th Elias Sturdevant (Woodland) DEC Caleb Phillips (Ledyard), 5-3 SV

David Charron wins the 126 title after winning the class m championship last year @mike_winy @CTWrestling @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/gRyAEEp5Js — Killingly (@KHS_Athletics1) February 22, 2020

126: 1st David Charron (Killingly) MD Thomas Verdiglione (Oxford), 8-0; 3rd Matthew Webb (Canton) DEC Quinn Bond (Montville), 3-2; 5th Tanner Hammond (Somers) F Jeffry Stober (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 3:37

132: 1st Devin Matthews (Gilbert) F Braeden O’brien (Bacon Academy), 1:21; 3rd Thomas Chappa (Oxford) DEC Cooper Morissette (Killingly), 8-5; 5th Jacob Foster (Ledyard) DEC Jack Freedenberg (Canton).

138: 1st Tristan Julian (Stafford) F Louis Bradley (Morgan), 3:52; 3rd Shane Franson (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech) F Ben Williams (Haddam-Killingworth), 1:25; 5th Mick Wynosky (Montville) F Liam Kaine (Oxford), 4:49

145: 1st Ben Richardson (Killingly) MD Cayleb Leclerc (Terryville), 16-4; 3rd Marcos Rodriguez Rivera (Windham) MD Caden Foote (Ledyard), 17-7; 5th Samuel Young (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Cooper Barrett (Somers), 5-4

152: 1st Kyle Matthews (Gilbert) F Samuel Light (Stonington), 1:49; 3rd Nicholas Glynn (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Anthony Deicicchi (Seymour), 6-0; 5th Mason Barnett (Ledyard) DEC David Ives (Stafford), 9-7

160: 1st Brayden Grim (Ledyard) MD Christopher Rivera (East Catholic), 10-0; 3rd Connor Blay (Gilbert) DEC Erik Atkison (St. Paul Catholic), 3-2; 5th Kyle Voisine (Plainville) wins by forfeit over Mark Delima (Notre Dame-Fairfield)

170: 1st Ryan Powers (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech) F Austin Kilduff (Canton), 2:29; 3rd Ioana Cobena (Montville) DEC Jon Creswell (Killingly), 10-4; 5th Kaleb Korona (Plainville) MD Ryan Duncanson (Haddam-Killingworth), 10-2

182: 1st Jack Cronin (Nonnewaug) F Esteban Torres (Plainville), 0:33; 3rd Linards Bekeris (Somers) F Matthew Carson (Haddam-Killingworth), 2:12; 5th Michael Ionkin (Putnam) wins by forfeit over Damon Burger (Bacon Academy)

195: 1st Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern) MD David Thoma (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 11-1; 3rd Donny Shivas (Thomaston/Holy Cross) DEC Alexander Santini (Plainville), 5-3; 5th Ethan Reemsnyder (Morgan) DEC Adem Kica (Oxford), 4-3

220: 1st Bajram Gutic (Gilbert) DEC Devin Flagg (Granby Memorial), 5-2; 3rd Ernesto Heredia (Windham) F Zachary Doiron (Montville), 2:30; 5th Zachary Tupper (Bacon Academy) F Preston Ross (Thomaston/Holy Cross), 1:44

285: 1st Thomas Perry (Haddam-Killingworth) F Somuadina Agunyego (Montville), 1:49; 3rd Davin Mciver (Ledyard) DEC Dylan Keith (Gilbert), 1-0; 5th Abraham Rodriguez (Derby) DEC Sam Sciaudone (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 3-2.