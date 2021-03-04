Kendall May wins 400th game – and state’s best 32nd straight – at Prince Tech

Prince Tech coach Kendall May won his 400th career game Wednesday night in the Falcons’ 96-32 victory over Vinal Tech.

“It was great (celebrating with the team),” May said. “We are a family. They will go down in history as the team that helped me get this milestone. …You would like to share it with everyone, but with COVID, you’re not able to have anyone (fans) in your gym.”

May, 54, is in his 24th season as head coach, all at Prince Tech, his alma mater.

Prince Tech moves to 9-0 and is on the outskirts of the top 10. The Falcons currently have the state’s longest winning streak at 32 games.

“I would like to have another undefeated season (last year’s team went 23-0),” May said. “But last year was special. That team won some big games on the road.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams can only play regular season and postseason games ithing its league, in Prince Tech’s case the Connecticut Technical Conference.

May said he intends to coach another two decades at Prince Tech.

“The kids need a leader. They need someone to help guide them now more than ever to navigate through this world now. It’s difficult even for adults,” May said.