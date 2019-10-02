GameTime CT

Kelley, Holmes, DeMaio among nine entering New Haven Tap-Off Club Hall of Fame Nov. 13

(Photo by Peter Hvizdak – Hearst Connecticut Media)
Career H.S. basketball coach Larry Kelley is one of nine people being inducted into the New Haven Tap-Off Club Hall of Fame on Nov. 13 at Amarante’s Sea Cliff.

Nine people will be inducted into The New Haven Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven.

The inductees are as follows: Megan Rooney Borelli, a former three-sport, Register All-Area standout standout at Guilford, who went on to coach girls basketball at both Guilford and Hamden Hall; George DeMaio, a longtime radio personality who has covered high school sports for over three decades; Jim Ferraro, who has coached basketball at North Haven, Albertus Magnus and the University of Bridgeport; Bria Holmes was a former McDonald’s All-American and the Register’s Female Athlete of the Year while at Hillhouse, then went on to star at West Virginia and now plays for the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA; Larry Kelley, former standout at both Lee High and Syracuse, currently the boys coach at Career; Phil Lott is among the CIAC’s all-time leading scorers during his days at Wilby (2,212 points) before playing at Hawaii; Holly Oslander Ismail helped the North Branford girls win three state championships in the late 1980s before going on to star at Syracuse; Jim Rooney won three state championships while coaching the Guilford girls, in addition to coaching boys at both Kolbe Cathedral and Bunnell; and Dan Scavone, a former IAABO Board 10 official who is now the director of the CIAC Officials Association.

Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, send $50 per ticket with guest list to: The New Haven Tap Off-Club, PO Box 185561, Hamden, Connecticut 06518. Deadline is Oct. 25. For any questions, call Mike Raccio at 203-469-6603.

