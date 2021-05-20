Kathryn Gallant carrying on Masuk tradition of elite pitchers

5 1 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 John Nash / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Few softball programs in the state have cultivated the prolonged success of Masuk. While other programs have their traditions, a continual passing of the torch from pitching ace to ace has set the Panthers apart for the past 15 years, with five state titles in seven championship game appearances.

Since 2006 the Panthers have enjoyed a continuous cycle of elite pitching, almost immediately replacing those who graduated with equal talent a year later.

Rachele Fico (2006-09), then Tatum Buckley (2011-14), Sam Sheibe (2016-19) and Maddie Procyk (2017-20). Now the time has come for Masuk’s next polarizing.

Kathryn Gallant spent much of her freshman season doing the scorebook and learning from the pair of Sheibe and Procyk as they pitched Masuk to an SWC and Class L state title.

Two years later Gallant has shouldered the burden, leading No. 1 Masuk to a 16-0 record. Having started 13 games, the junior holds a 13-0 record with a 0.18 ERA and 0.42 WHIP while striking out 173 in 77 innings pitched.

“It is in the water there I think,” said Jennifer Hapanowicz, owner and founder of USA Elite Training. “I knew she was going to surprise people this year. Now it’s like ‘Where did this kid come from, where did Masuk get another one?’ She just keeps getting better and I am excited to see what she can do in the postseason.”

Like each of her predecessors, Gallant has trained with Hapanowicz and has reaped the benefits.

“Rachele Fico was the first of the dominants there,” Hapanowicz said. “Everybody knows her, she was one of the most dominant pitchers in the country in her time and went on to a stellar career at LSU.”

Fico was a four-time New Haven Register All-State selection and three time MVP. She led Masuk to four SWC titles and won Class L championships in 2007 and 2008.

“I actually played for Sacred Heart Academy while Rachele Fico was at Masuk,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said. “I knew about the program back then and the history of dominant pitching, especially back in the day with the mound at 40 feet.”

Fico graduated in 2009, and two years later came Tatum Buckley. From 2011-2014, Buckley was a three-time New Haven Register All-State selection and was named MVP in 2013. She led Masuk to the 2013 Class L and SWC titles.

“Jacqui Sheftz was the high school coach during Fico and Buckley’s tenure and she referred them to me,” Hapanowicz said. “A lot of coaches in the area will refer their pitchers to us just because of what we have done and our history.”

When Leigh Barone took over the coaching job, the tradition continued with Sam Schiebe in 2016.

“I think a lot of these girls see the tradition,” Barone said. “Being younger and hearing about Fico and Buckley, it inspires them to have those kind of goals. Growing up in a small town like Monroe, they are legends and it really pushes them.”

Schiebe was joined in 2017 by Maddie Procyk, and the two aces captured three SWC championships and two Class L state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Gallant spent that 2019 season being mentored, taking in every bit of information she could from the dynamic duo.

“It was a great experience being there and watching,” Gallant said. “Sam did an amazing job in that (state championship) game and every inning she would talk to me about the pitches she threw to batters before and would ask me who was coming up in the next few batters.”

Gallant was relatively new to pitching at the time, getting in the circle for the first time in eighth grade after primarily being a catcher. She begun working with Hapanowicz that year and quickly adapted.

“It was interesting taking a player that was extremely athletic but hadn’t been pitching long,” Hapanowicz said. “She was kind of raw, but we adjusted some mechanics and it was nice. She didn’t have a lot of bad habits and she has an incredible work ethic.”

Beyond working with Hapanowicz, Gallant began to emulate routines and preparation techniques utilized by her older teammates.

“I always saw them do mock at bats and challenge themselves with certain situations,” Gallant said. “Now with my catcher I do that, visualizing where I need to hit a certain spot against a certain batter.”

Gallant looked to be ready for a starting role, complementing would-be senior Maddie Procyk in 2020.

“I think both Maddie and Sam took her under their wings,” Barone said. “Sam knew that as a senior when she left, Kat was going to be the next pitcher with Maddie. Sam knew how great it was to have that dynamic duo, and when they saw Kat’s potential they wanted to prepare her for that role.”

Once the 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic however, Gallant knew the next season would be entirely hers.

“Last year would have been great for her experience,” Barone said. “She missed that but I know she worked hard in travel ball, and that fully prepared her for our season. Now working with a different team, she has gotten comfortable with the people behind her.”

In her first career start Gallant threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in five innings against Joel Barlow. She hasn’t slowed down since.

“I think I have settled in as I’ve gone,” Gallant said. “My catcher (Isabel Viglione) missed the beginning of the season with quarantine, but when she came back we settled into a routine. There is a level of confidence and comfortability in throwing to her.”

With SWC playoffs beginning on Saturday, Gallant is using what she saw in 2019 for insight.

“Watching those playoff games was influential because it showed me how big those games are, and how much focus it takes,” Gallant said. “Sam was a great mentor in that environment.”

Gallant is undeterred by the weight of Masuk’s tradition and added pressure of the postseason.

“I am used to pressure from travel and my pitching lessons,” Gallant said. “Having a reputation to uphold is a lot, but I have started to get used to it and I think it will be fine when it comes to SWCs and states.”

Gallant has exceeded expectations to this point, but to reach the legacy of those before her she will need to pitch Masuk to a title.

“I think she could leave that type of legacy,” Barone said. “She puts in the work, and when you do that you see success. The team feels extremely comfortable with her on the mound and we know there are games where she can hold teams to no runs and we just need to get that one.”

For Gallant, this next month is less about legacy and more about her teammates behind her.

“I just want to win,” Gallant said. “I want to be able to win states again, especially for the seniors. Some of them are returning from that championship squad, after last year I want them to get one in their last year. Obviously next year I will want to continue that as a senior as well.”





