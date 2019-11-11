GameTime CT

Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 9: State Tournament preview and predictions

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

The State Tournament is finally here, and Joe Morelli and Scott Ericson have everything you need to prepare for the tournaments.

The duo briefly talks about the conference tournaments before diving into breaking down each and every bracket for the boys and girls state tournaments.

5 storylines and 5 players to watch in 2019 CIAC girls soccer tournaments

5 storylines and 5 players to watch in 2019 CIAC boys soccer tournaments

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here. 

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.  

