Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 8: Conference tournament outlook and recap

|

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

Conference tournaments are underway and championships matchups are set,

Joe Morelli and Scott Ericson talk about every conference tournament that is going on and they even touch on the CCC which is still playing in the regular season.

The boys will be back on Monday to preview the state tournament brackets. 

