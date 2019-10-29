GameTime CT

Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 7: Notre Dame Fairfield girls coach Wayne Mones

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

Notre Dame Fairfield girls soccer coach Wayne Mones joins the show this week. The longtime coach talks about his team, playing in the SWC and the Class M state tournament.

Mones and co-host Joe Morelli talk about their UConn days and Mones goes over the bizarre ending to his team’s season a year ago in the SWC.

The mailbag is open so if you have any soccer related questions that you want answered, ask them here. 

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here. 

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.  

