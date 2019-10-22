Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 6: Ledyard boys soccer coach Bill Glenney

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

Ledyard boys soccer coach Bill Glenney joins the show to talk his team’s surprising start to the season. Glenney talks about what makes his team work and competing in the ECC.

Scott, Joe and coach Glenney then jump ahead and take a look at what the postseason brackets might look like.

Also Scott and Joe do impersonations and they’re not good.

