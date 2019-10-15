Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 5: Staples girls soccer coach Barry Beattie

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

Staples girls soccer coach Barry Beattie joined the show this week. The Wreckers’ coach talked about the success of his program and the two straight Class LL finals appearances for his team.

Joe, Scott and coach Beattie discuss how talented and deep the top of the FCIAC is this year.

Beattie also talks penalty kicks, why he likes penalty kicks and he even brings up a moment from his career where he missed a very important penalty kick.

The mailbag is open so if you have any soccer related questions that you want answered, ask them here.

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

Season II