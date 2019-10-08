GameTime CT

Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 4: Danbury boys soccer coach Antony Howard

|

CIAC softball quarterfinal action between the Masuk Panthers and the Laurelton Hall Crusaders at Masuk High School on June 2, 2016 in Monroe, Connecticut.

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

Danbury boys soccer coach Antony Howard joined the show this week to talk about the depth of the FCIAC, his star player Tyler Warren and having to know three different languages while coaching his team.

The mailbag is open so if you have any soccer related questions that you want answered, ask them here. 

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here. 

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.  

