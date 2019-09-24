Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 2: Glastonbury boys soccer coach Mark Landers

Welcome back to the second season of the Just for Kicks podcast.

Glastonbury boys soccer coach Mark Landers joined Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli to talk about the consistent success the Tomahawks program has had.

The duo also answers a couple of questions from the mailbag.

The mailbag is open so if you have any soccer related questions that you want answered, ask them here.

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.