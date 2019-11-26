Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 11: Hand coach Greg Cumpstone plus championship roundup

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks, for the final episode of the season.

The season ended this past weekend and eight state champions were crowned.

If you missed any of it, check out the Fall Championship Scoreboard for all results, stories, videos and photos.

Scott Ericson, and his three out of four correct predictions in boys soccer, is back with Joe Morelli and the duo talks about their weekends.

Ericson spent all Saturday at Veterans Park in New Britain, while Morelli was able to take the elevator up to the press box at Dillon Stadium in Hartford.

Also fresh off his second state title, Hand boys coach Greg Cumpstone joins the show. Cumpstone, a Haddam-Killingworth grad, took over the Hand program two years and has led the program to two straight Class L state titles, which is four straight for the Hand boys soccer program.

This won’t be the last you will hear from Ericson and Morelli. They will each have their own show in the winter, Ericson will be back for the second season of the “Give and Go” girls basketball podcast and Morelli will be back with his boys basketball podcast “Courtside with Joe Morelli.”

See you all next year for the Just for Kicks podcast!

