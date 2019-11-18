Just for Kicks Podcast Ep. 10: State tournament semifinals and finals out, preview

Welcome back to the top boys and girls high school soccer podcast, Just for Kicks.

State semifinals are upon us and Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli are ready to go.

Before the duo jumps in the state tournaments, they dive into some news items that happened over the past week.

Notre Dame-Fairfield girls soccer coach Wayne Mones survived a “massive heart attack” after his team’s win in the Class M second round.

Also Guilford girls soccer coach Scott McMahon resigned from the team, only a couple of days after leading the team to the SCC title. The Indians are currently in the Class L semifinals.

The duo recaps the first three rounds of the state tournament, and take a look at the semifinals and possible final matchups for the weekend.

The next time we meet again the soccer season will be over.

