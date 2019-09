Welcome back to the second season of the Just for Kicks podcast.

Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli have teamed up once again this season to bring to you the best high school soccer coverage

What is in store for this season? Listen to find out.

The mailbag is open so if you have any soccer related questions that you want answered, ask them here.

Remember, if the embed doesn’t show, you can always listen to the show by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes.