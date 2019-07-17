Brakettes' Denise Denis (6) is greeted with high fives at home plate after hitting a home run during softball action against Cheshire in Stratford, Conn., on Thursday July 11, 2019. Denis, will retire this year and end up near top of most offensive categories. less Brakettes' Denise Denis (6) is greeted with high fives at home plate after hitting a home run during softball action against Cheshire in Stratford, Conn., on Thursday July 11, 2019. Denis, will retire this year ... more Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Junior Brakettes set tryouts for 2020 season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Stratford Brakettes have announced tryouts for their 18U Junior Brakettes team for the 2020 season. They will take place on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Stratford’s Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field. The team will consist of those high school underclassmen who have already committed to a college, or college freshmen softball players who still meet the age qualifications.

This is the first year the Brakettes organization has had a feeder system since 1974. The current team sports a 17-9-1 record, playing virtually the same schedule as the 36-time national champion Stratford Brakettes with three tournaments remaining. The team concludes its inaugural campaign August 1-4 in the 11th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament at DeLuca and Short Beach Fields. Interested candidates should contact Junior Brakettes Head Coach Mary Sciglimpaglia at 203-505-4907 and arrive at DeLuca Field by 6 p.m. on July 29.