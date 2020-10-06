Jones, Hermanson share medalist honors in stroke play qualifier at Senior Match Play Championship

Dave Jones, representing Mohegan Sun Golf Club and Bill Hermanson (Black Hall Club) shared medalist honors in the stroke play qualifying round of the CSGA 14th Senior Match Play Championship at Innis Arden Golf Club in Greenwich on Monday.

The top 16 players from Monday’s stroke play qualifier advanced to the match play portion of the three-day tournament, which concludes on Wednesday at Innis Arden Golf Club.

Jones and Hermanson each shot a 2-over-par 72 to finish tied atop the leaderboard. Jones holed three birdie putts, which keyed his round (par-4 second hole, par-4 sixth hole, par-5 17th).

Hermanson’s round was highlighted by two birdies (par-4 eighth hole, par-3, 16th).

Michael Hooper of Brooklawn Country Club and Bob Murphy (Brownson Country Club) each carded a 3-over-par 73, while Joseph Miller (Woodway Country Club) posted a 5-over 75.

Paul Fitzsimmons (Brooklawn Country Club), Mark Vassalotti (Sterling Farms Golf Club), Steve Richards (Eclub of Connecticut), Dave Szewczul (TPC River Highlands), Paul Stancs (Litchfield Country Club), Tom Yellin (The Stanwich Club) and Patrick McGuinness (Keney Golf Club) each shot a 6-over-par 76 on Monday.

Match play begins Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. with the the Round of 16. The quarterfinal-round will follow in the afternoon at Innis Arden.