Jonathan Nkonoki, Middletown knock off Bassick

MIDDLETOWN — The sentiment was clear. Wednesday night’s game against Bassick was a big one for the Middletown boys basketball team.

“Not to disrespect any of the other teams we’ve played, but we went up against a quality opponent that has been winning,” Blue Dragons coach Rick Privott said. “This was a big game for us.”

Middletown performed big from start to finish, dismantling the Lions 86-69 on the strength of 31 points from Jonathan Nkonoki, a career night for the senior guard.

The Blue Dragons (7-2) took an 82-41 beating from the Lions (6-4) last year, but not this time. Bassick opened this season with a top five ranking in the GameTimeCT poll and had won four straight coming in.

Senior forward Donte Pope scored 20 points and senior point guard Kenny Fountain finished with 12 as Middletown won its second straight.

Rasheed Payne led Bassick with 21 points and Tyrese Hammond chipped in 13.

The end of the game was marred by an incident involving a fan near the Bassick bench. After the fan was escorted from the area and order was restored by security and Middletown Police, Bassick coach Bernie Lofton opted not to continue the game and pulled his team from the floor.

The Dragons finished the first quarter on a 16-3 run to turn what had been a 10-10 game into a 26-13 lead. Middletown pretty much maintained its advantage from there.

Bassick trailed 40-31 at halftime and could not minimize the deficit to fewer than eight points the rest of the way, the last time at 58-49 when Jermaine Grant drove the lane for a bucket with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter.

MIDDLETOWN 86, BASSICK 69

BASSICK (6-4)

Tyrese Hammond 4 4-6 13, Giovanni Santiago 2 0-0 5, Jermaine Grant 1 0-1 2, Khy’shawn Banks 1 0-0 3, Rasheed Payne 10 1-4 21, Isaiah Sullivan 4 2-5 10, Dylan Brickhouse 2 0-0 5, Quinnell McKay 1 5-8 7, Joshua Santiago 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 12-25 69.

MIDDLETOWN (7-2)

Mekhi Toler 3 0-3 6, Kenny Fountain 4 2-4 12, Jonathan Nkonoki 10 9-10 31, Donte Pope 10 0-3 20, Elijah Wilborn 1 1-2 4, Matt Steuerwald 2 3-4 9, Erin Strong 1 0-0 2, Richard Rivers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 15-26 86.