Jonathan Law uses strong service game to down rival Foran

MILFORD — So, how did the Jonathan Law girls volleyball team start the season off with six victories, including a 3-0 victory over host Foran on Wednesday night?

It helps that coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen have a pair of proficient setters in Eryn Mower and Olivia Kowalski.

Then there is the efficient play at the net provided by Alexis Neider, Caroline Chesson, Maddy Lula, Elma Radonec, Eden van Waveren and Victoria Kowalski.

Let’s see, what else. Oh, Kaitlyn McNellis leads back row play from her libero position.

What’s missing?

Nothing, when you factor in Emily Morey’s ability from the service stripe.

Morey accounted for 14 service points, 10 of those aces coming on outrageous spikes, in the 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 win over the 3-4 Lions.

“Emily does hit a heavy ball,” Loch agreed when asked about the line drives Morey sends all over the court. “She was pretty good to start last season, then became inconsistent. That motivated her to work on her serve and she has gotten better every match. Tonight, Emily was fantastic.”

Morey had five consecutive aces to stretch Law’s 11-3 advantage in the first set to 16-3.

Chesson added six points from the line and Mower had five, as Law won the first set 25-15.

“I’ve just really tried to keep up the consistency of my serves,” Morey said. “Sometimes, I’ll choose spots to serve at and that helps my consistency. We put our hearts out there on the court. We are playing together and it works out so well.”

Foran’s Isabel Messore had four service points in game one and the senior setter helped coach Julie Johnson’s Lions take the early lead in the second set.

Then, Morey came out of the shadows from her fourth service position spot and ran off seven points, three coming on aces. Neider had three spikes that resulted in points.

Foran kept pace with Law through one service rotation, however, with Briana Brassell, Tori Lanese and Paige Carlson playing well.

Consecutive kills from Lula gave Law an 18-10 advantage, and they held that eight-point edge through a series of side outs.

Madison DeBiase came on and served the Lions within four, with a pair of aces.

Neider’s emphatic kill off a Lula pass set by Olivia Kowalski gave the serve back to Morey, who tacked on two points including her ninth ace and Law went on to wn 25-18.

It was Chesson breaking open the third set with a five-point run that took the Law lead to 14-5. A bump point from Eden van Waveren started another five-point swing for Law.

Chesson’s pass led to Neider’s match-ending spike.

“Law is a good team and they will put the pressure on you with their serving,” Johnson said. “At times we’ve looked really good this year (bouncing back from an 0-2 start). With two new setters we are still growing.”

Loch said: “Julie is such a good coach that it can be terrifying coming here on any night,” she said. “I know the players looked relaxed, but I know they had nerves and excitement too. They had jitters before the game and played well.”

JONATHAN LAW 3, FORAN 0

JONATHAN LAW 25 25 25—3

FORAN 15 18 10—0

Highlights: JL—Emily Morey 10 aces, 14 service points. Alexis Neider 11 kills, 2 blocks. Eryn Mower 8 assists. Caroline Chesson 4 kills, 3 aces. Olivia Kowalski 8 assists. Foran —Tori Lanese 4 kills, 7 digs. Briana Brassell 9 kills. Isabel Messore 6 service points, 2 aces. Mary Grace Weissauer 4 digs. Robin Jans 3 kills, block. Paige Carlson 5 kills.

Records: Jonathan Law 6-0; Foran 3-4.