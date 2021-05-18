Jon Chatfield’s two triples sparks Naugatuck baseball past Torrington 11-8.

TORRINGTON — The final out in Naugatuck’s 11-8 win against Torrington in a hitters’ jamboree at Fuessenich Park Monday afternoon came when Greyhound outfielder Jibree Bartelle leaped for a rising line drive with a chance of clearing the left field fence with the bases loaded.

It was that kind of a marathon.

“They came at us and we responded,” Naugatuck coach Tom Deller sai.

If not for Bartelle’s great catch in left field, Torrington might have had the final response.

As it stands, Naugatuck’s Jon Chatfield wears the emblem for a day that made three pitchers on each side hear the echo of aluminum bats on their way home.

Chatfield had triples in consecutive at-bats in a 3-for-5 day with two runs scored and an RBI.

“I’ve had two triples in a game, but not back-to-back since the summer after eighth grade,” said the Greyhound senior. “But the best part of it today was hitting them to opposite fields.”

“They just kept hitting and hitting and we made mistakes at key moments,” Torrington coach Pat Richardson said.

Indeed, on a wild day on the base paths as well as the batter’s box, four Naugatuck runs scored on errors and just five were earned.

Torrington (10-6) put three runs on the board in the first inning on three hits and a walk highlighted by a two-run double by Corey Pray and a sacrifice fly from Ben Smith.

Naugatuck (8-7) responded with two runs in the second on two hits and a walk, including the first of three RBIs for Bartelle (2-for-3).

Next inning, Bartelle drove in two Greyhound runs with a triple, but Torrington’s first error scored two more and another one gave Naugatuck a 7-3 lead in the top of the fourth after Chatfield’s first triple.

Torrington tied it in the bottom of the inning on three hits and two walks, including a two-run single by Nick Basso and a double by Joe DiPippo.

But Monday, Greyhound bats and Torrington errors supplied the biggest responses.

Chatfield’s second triple sparked up a four-run fifth inning with Naugatuck getting just one more hit in the inning, two walks and another two-run error.

DiPippo scored Torrington’s final run in the seventh on a walk and an RBI single by Cooper Suminski.

Greyhounds Mike Deitelbaum and Matt Kilmer each added a pair of hits to Naugatuck’s 12-hit total.

Naugatuck 11, Torrington 8

Naugatuck024 140 0 — 11 12 3

Torrington 300 400 1 — 8 7 3

WP: Anthony Abate. LP: Ben Smith. 3B: N — Jon Chatfield 2; Jibree Bartelle. 2B: T — Corey Pray; Joe DiPippo.

Records: Naugatuck 8-7; Torrington 10-6.