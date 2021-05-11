Johnston outlasts Langhorne as Trumbull beats No. 7 Greenwich in extra innings

GREENWICH — Facing Greenwich’s ace in Vanderbilt-bound pitcher Miles Langhorne, Trumbull’s game plan was to grind out at-bats and try driving up Langhorne’s pitch count.

The strategy worked as the Eagles were able to get Langhorne out of the game with a pitch count of 97 in the sixth inning.

Making the job of the Eagles batters worthwhile was Trumbull starter Connor Johnston who matched Langhorne zero for zero all afternoon, pitching into the eighth inning with the score tied 0-0.

Trumbull would eventually break through in the top of the 10th, scoring twice and getting out of Greenwich with a 2-0 win over the No. 7 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

“That was part of the plan to try and get (Langhorne) out of the game as soon as possible. There were some spots where we had our guys take which was part of the plan,” Trumbull coach Phil Pacelli said. “What a great effort by both starting pitchers. Langhorne was as good as advertised and our guy Connor Johnston was matching him.”

Justin Delaney led off the 10th with a single to left, getting to second base on a balk call.

With two outs and two strikes, Ray Leonzi singled to center field on a low pitch, scoring Delaney.

Leonzi would come in to score on a single to right by John Bova.

“I had two strikes on me, guy on second and two outs. I knew I had to get it in play,” Leonzi said. “It just found a gap. Right up the middle and it worked out. “

Trumbull reliever Tyler Basher picked up the win, pitching three innings.

As for the starters, Johnston pitched into the eighth but did not record an out, facing one batter. He finished with five strikeouts while allowing just five hits.

Greenwich had a chance to grab the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a single by Ryan Perez to right field with leadoff hitter James Babb on second but right fielder Luke Masiuk fired the ball home on a line, cutting down Babb at the plate.

In the bottom of the seventh, Greenwich had runners at first and second with one out but Johnston was able to escape by striking out the final two batters and sending the game to extra innings.

Langhorne finished with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and walking two.

“It’s tough to lose that game but Trumbull is a great team and they deserved it,” Greenwich coach Adrian Arango said. “Any time teams are facing Miles that’s probably the M.O. to go up there and grind at bats and work some full counts. His first two innings it took a little while but he was able to settle in and we were able to extend him. He was great for us and the guys who came in after him were great for us.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Connor Johnston, Trumbull. With major-league scouts lined up with radar guns to watch Langhorne, it was Johnston who stole the show, not allowing a hit until the fourth and only allowing two runners as far as third base.

QUOTABLE

“Connor is coming off a great performance last week against McMahon where he pitched 6 and a third no-hit innings,” Pacelli said. “Ray (Leonzi) has been doing that all year for us. He has been hitting the ball well all season and that was a clutch one.”

TRUMBULL 2, GREENWICH 0

TRUMBULL 000 000 000 2—2 7 1

GREENWICH 000 000 000 0—0 7 0

BATTERIES: T—Connor Johnston, Tyler Basher (8, W) and Scott Gell; G- Miles Langhorne, Matt Chioditti (6), Tommy Healy (9, L) and Felipe Echeto