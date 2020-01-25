Johnson, No. 4 New Canaan shut out No. 6 Ridgefield for ninth win

Ridgefield’s Ryan Tullo (5) and New Canaan’s Boden Gammill (23) battle on the boards during a boys ice hockey game at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Ridgefield’s Ryan Tullo (5) and New Canaan’s Boden Gammill (23) battle on the boards during a boys ice hockey game at the Winter Garden in Ridgefield on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Johnson, New Canaan shut out Ridgefield for ninth win 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RIDGEFIELD — The Winter Garden in Ridgefield hasn’t exactly been kind to the New Canaan boys ice hockey team over the years. Of course much of that has to do with the great teams the Tigers have recently put on the ice.

On Friday night, New Canaan and freshman goalie Beau Johnson put the recent past in the rearview mirror.

Johnson stopped all 23 shots he faced, leading the No. 4 Rams to a 2-0 shutout of No. 6 Ridgefield, as New Canaan earned its first win over the Tigers since 2016.

“For my entire career, I’ve wanted to beat this team,” New Canaan senior Justin Wietfeldt said. “They’ve always been good, they’ve always been a top team. So getting this win tonight feels really great.”

It was also a definitive victory for New Canaan (9-1 overall, 4-0 FCIAC) which was still facing some doubters despite starting the season with eight wins in nine games.

New Canaan celebrates with goalie Beau Johnson after beating Ridgefield 2-0 at the Winter Garden. #cthk ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/TtQwJn1uQv — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) January 25, 2020

“People were questioning us,” Johnson said. “But I feel like this was a big statement win. We might have a target on our backs now, but we want that.”

“We managed the game really well and played a simple brand of hockey,” New Canaan coach Clark Jones said. “They were disciplined in managing the puck, and for the first time this year, we were consistent over the whole game. There weren’t any big breakdowns and if there were, Beau was just rock solid in net.”

Ridgefield (6-4, 4-1) had come in on a hot streak, with six wins in its last seven games. The Tigers outshot the Rams in every period, including 10-4 in the first and 23-11 overall, but simply couldn’t solve Johnson and the New Canaan defense.

Ridgefield’s Matt Silliman makes a save on a quick shot in front by NC #cthk ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/dbC6YzowKm — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) January 25, 2020

“They played well from the net out,” Ridgefield coach Shaun Gallagher said. “The momentum shifted a little bit, but we certainly did not take care of some of the details that we’ve been working on. It’s one of those nights where we did not have our best game.”

Both teams had chances in the first period. The Rams handed Ridgefield a golden opportunity with two penalties in the final four minutes of the frame, but it was New Canaan cashing in for a short-handed goal when Griffin Deane broke free with the puck from the blue line.

Deane got ahead of two pursuers, and slid a shot past Ridgefield goalie Matt Silliman (9 saves) and inside the far post for a 1-0 lead with 3:31 left in the period.

Ridgefield rings the pipe during a power play. New Canaan leads 1-0 8:20 to play in second period. #cthk ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/AoKfGTz55S — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) January 25, 2020

Early in the second period, Ridgefield put multiple shots on net during another power play, but Johnson was steady, stopping all but one attempt by Eric Pereira, who rang the pipe.

New Canaan’s Shane Mettler then doubled the lead to 2-0 on an unassisted goal with 35.4 seconds on the clock.

The Tigers again had the edge in shots, 7-3, during the third period but the Rams’ defense, led by Wietfeldt, Alexander Sotirhos and Eric Wills, among others, was unbreakable.

“The main thing we tried to do was just get everything out of the zone,” Wietfeldt said. “Don’t let them move around and get shots on Beau. Beau played a phenomenal game, and the whole defense and offense played great.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Beau Johnson, New Canaan. The Rams’ freshman goalie was a wall in the net while earning his second shutout in the past three games. New Canaan’s defense was in synch, and when shots did get through, Johnson was there to clean up.

QUOTABLE

“People in the fall started to understand how good (Beau) is, and I’ve known for a long time how good he is. Now, he’s grown physically, he’s technically really good and his athleticism is unbelievable. His demeanor, as a freshman, is he never gets too high or too low. There’s just a calming presence about him.” — New Canaan coach Clark Jones on goalie Beau Johnson.

NEW CANAAN 2, RIDGEFIELD 0

NEW CANAAN 1 1 0 — 2

RIDGEFIELD 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring: First Period: NC — Griffin Deane (short-handed) 11:29; Second period: NC — Shane Mettler 14:25.

Saves: NC — Beau Johnson 23; R — Matt Silliman 9

Records: New Canaan 9-1 overall, 4-0 FCIAC; Ridgefield 6-4, 4-1