Johnson, Bullard-Havens shake off ATI challenge, assume control of CTC

DANBURY — Bullard-Havens’ football team surrendered two scores in the final 44 seconds of the first half and, suddenly, found itself trailing CTC rival Abbott Tech/Immaculate in a game it had all but dominated to that point.

But the message at halftime was simple: just keep doing your job.

The Tigers forced five turnovers and pulled away in the second half to earn a 39-20 victory that put them in the drivers’ seat for the CTC championship with half a season to go.

“These guys, they come together. They rise up,” said Bullard-Havens coach Chris Pace, whose team improved to 5-0. “They could have shut down because we haven’t been in that situation this year.

“But they took it as a challenge to come together in the second half and play our brand of football.”

Marcus Johnson goes in on 4th and goal from the 4, Bullard-Havens takes a 19-14 lead with 5:23 left 3rd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/WvYtrTdGAR — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 19, 2019

Bullard-Havens was up 13-0 and was cruising along before ATI awoke and scored twice in the final seconds of the first half to take a 14-13 lead.

Kyle Cyr caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and, after ATI recovered a perfectly executed squib kickoff, Tom Fahey made a tremendous catch while falling on his back in the end zone as time expired.

“We didn’t let it affect us,” said Bullard-Havens’ back Marcus Johnson, who finished with two touchdowns and also forced a key fumble in the second half. “It wasn’t much. It was what it was. We didn’t put our heads down.”

ATI pooched the kickoff and recovered(!) with 42 ticks left.

On final play of the half, Cianflone hits Tom Fahey who makes this sick catch for the lead. 14-13 ATI. Game on #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/1D4upQcwHb — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 19, 2019

Johnson, who was hobbled all day due to injury and ultimately left the game, nevertheless came on in the wildcat and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a scramble on fourth and goal from the ATI 4.

“Marcus is a great football player,” Pace said. “He’s just a tough kid. Inside the box we went wildcat — which we call ‘Tiger’ — and his goal is to run over you and get in the end zone. And he did that. He fought through (the leg injury), he had to come out, but he knew these guys would step up for him.”

Jamai Duncan takes this pass down the sideline for a 33-14 BH lead (Cotto 2p run) with 6:29 left. I think we’re done here #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/8Ta4cSfS5M — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 19, 2019

The Tigers tacked on two more insurance scores following two ATI turnovers — one on downs at the Bullard-Havens 15 and the other on a fumble recovery by Dylan Wilson at the Bullard-Havens 33.

“Our talk this week was, we don’t rely on one guy to save the day,” Pace said. “We got some turnovers in some big spots today. It’s different guys rising up every week to put us over the top.”

Though Abbott Tech/Immaculate got within 33-20 on a brilliant kickoff return touchdown by Anthony Fraiser with 6 minutes remaining, Bullard-Havens drove right back down the field and scored again.

Not sure what ATI was doing here, but this punt is returned for a TD By Jamai Duncan for a 13-0 Bullard-Havens lead 403 left 1st #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/QbWWVhxE8s — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 19, 2019

“The thing that we lacked today that was evident: We couldn’t match their speed,” ATI coach Rich Holmes said. “That was the bottom line.”

The five turnovers, two turnovers on down and a muffed kickoff return to start the game added up to a day of frustration for the host Wolverines, who fell to 3-1.

“We’re used to getting turnovers,” Holmes said. “We hadn’t thrown an interception until today and we only lost one fumble. That’s not our game. Our game is getting turnovers.

“Our big thing is coming back next week (vs. Cheney Tech). Resilience. That’s what life is all about. You get knocked down, you have to get back up, the old Frank Sinatra deal. That’s what our kids have to do. They’ve done it before.”

Jamai Duncan returned a punt for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass, Barry Jean-Pierre had an interception and scored a touchdown for Bullard-Havens. Kemar Gordon also had an interception and Jalen Diabale recovered a fumble for the Tigers.

Fahey had an interception for ATI.