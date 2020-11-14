Joel Barlow won the SWC South Region volleyball championship with a 3-1 victory against host Masuk on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Monroe, Connecticut. Joel Barlow won the SWC South Region volleyball championship with a 3-1 victory against host Masuk on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Monroe, Connecticut. Photo: David Fierro Photo: David Fierro Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Joel Barlow outlasts Masuk to capture SWC South Region volleyball title 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

MONROE — Though Friday’s volleyball match between Joel Barlow and Masuk was officially for the SWC South Region championship, instead of the SWC title like last season, it certainly had the same intensity and drama as their memorable 2019 matchup.

Winners of eight straight SWC championships, second-seeded Joel Barlow played for an SWC regional title Friday in this abbreviated, new-look season and it faced a Masuk team that had already dealt it two losses this fall.

Yet victory No. 3 against its rival this season didn’t happen for Masuk.

Avenging two regular-season defeats against Masuk, Joel Barlow earned the title as champions again, registering a hard-fought 3-1 victory over top-seeded host Masuk in the SWC South finals.

“We won in five games against Masuk in the SWC finals last season and we knew we would face Masuk again this year,” Barlow coach Carol Conti Asplund said. “There’s a lot of pressure on these girls, you see how much pressure is on them. We told them before they went out there to forget the last point, the next point is what matters. I saw a lot of energy out there from our team.”

The victory put the finishing touch on a 10-2 season for the Falcons, whose lone two losses came against the Panthers.

“It feels amazing, we’ve been working for this all season and we didn’t give up on any ball and it took almost everything we had to beat this team, because we lost to them twice before this season,” Barlow senior quad-captain Katie Gjelaj said. “Losing to them before definitely served as motivation for us. This was our last game as seniors and we really wanted it to end it with a win, so we left it all on the court.”

Barlow won the match by game scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 29-27. Masuk posted a 10-2 record for coach Carol Ortiz.

“It’s always fun to play against Barlow,” Ortiz said. “We match up very well and these girls brought the intensity that they had all season as the top seed in the division. Our team stepped up and played great.”

Trailing in the match 2-1, Masuk faced a 22-19 deficit in the fourth set, but rallied to take a 24-23 lead on a kill by junior Mary Henry. Key kills by Joel Barlow seniors Isabel Llach and Grace Gilmore gave the Falcons 25-24 advantage in the fourth game. Later in the set with the score tied at 27-27, Barlow took the final two points, the match and the SWC South championship.

“It feels amazing, we’ve been working for it hard all season and it was so close and they’re such a good team,” Llach said. “We had to work on our energy a lot during the season and today was the game we had the most energy. We were talking and upbeat throughout the entire game.”

Masuk was paced by senior setter/captain Ana Castro-Rodriguez, who registered 36 assists, 25 digs, five kills and one ace, and junior Kailey Kusick (15 kills, two digs). Senior Josie Maguire recorded 16 kills, five digs and one ace for the Panthers.

“We’re all so proud of each other, we worked so hard to get to where we are,” Castro-Rodriguez said. “We’ve all grown since freshman year and it was amazing that we were able to play the last game together. Even though it didn’t end the way we planned, we are so grateful for the season. We played our hearts out.”

Trailing 23-16 in the opening game, Masuk closed to within 24-21, with 5-1 run. Barlow closed the game out, however, to take a 1-0 lead.

“We just knew that we had to execute our game plan; we lost to them two times before and we just had to go out there and give it our all,” Barlow senior quad-captain Grace Gilmore said. “It was our last game of the season and for some of us our last game of volleyball forever.”

Gilmore was one of several members of the team that played on Barlow’s 2018 Class L championship squad.

“We have always been a strong program,” Gilmore said. “It’s been a tough year trying to get in the swing of things, it ended so fast, which is crazy.”

Efficiently running its offense and effectively passing the serve, Masuk rebounded to take the second set.

“I’m so proud of the legacy we were able to build,” said Maguire, a tri-captain. “We did a good job of keeping our reputation up and making it known to the rest of the teams that we are a team to beat. We deserved to be here just as much as Barlow does.”

In the third game an ace by Llach, and a kill at the net by Gilmore gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead in the match.

“Barlow played a great game,” Ortiz said. “They adjusted to our defense and offense and we were able to adjust back.

“It was great volleyball, back and forth,” said Amanda Fagan, a Masuk senior who credited Ortiz for her improvement. I was on the varsity for two years and the jump between varsity and JV is so great and I feel like our coach Carol did an amazing job,” said Fagan, a tri-captain. She really pulled the team together and played a huge role in getting us to this point.”

Senior Emily Grob helped lead Joel Barlow’s defensive play, executing key digs throughout.

“Our team has been working a lot on where the other team hits and where we’re supposed to be on defense and we really did very well,” said Grob, also a captain. “We really came together as a team, which is something we haven’t been able to do all season. It’s been hard with COVID to get our momentum going, but when we needed to, we really came together.”

