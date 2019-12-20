Joe Morelli joins the Joe Zone High School Sports podcast

Joe Morelli from GameTimeCT joined WFSB-3 sportscaster Joe Zone on his weekly podcast so titled “The Joe Zone High School Sports Podcast.”

We discuss the opening to the high school boys basketball season, including the preseason poll, where we have seen No. 7 Immaculate lose and No. 4 Bassick go to overtime on opening night.

We also delve heavily into N. 1 Windsor and if it can be beaten. You know its battle with No. 2 East Catholic in late January will be a must-see game. And you have to figure like the last two years, this will not be the two titans’ only meeting of the season.

So give this podcast a listen by clicking onto that link. We even delve into high school football at the very end of the show as well as plenty of other hoop topics in between.