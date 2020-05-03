Jeff Jacobs: Weaver Scholar Athlete Olivia Deleon-Gaston an inspiration to all

Honoring Scholar Athletes: They are from down the street and across the state. They are the best and brightest of us. And with high school sports at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is no better time than to make a big deal, a very big deal, of the 360 Connecticut seniors recognized Sunday as CAS-CIAC Scholar Athletes.

A male and female from each CIAC school, whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others, have been selected each year since 1984. With COVID-19, the actual banquet could not be held this year. Still, there is a virtual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox61 and GameTimeCT.com.

We’ll spotlight seven winners here. One’s older sister and mom won the award. One lives in my town. Another brought music when we needed it most. All 360 deserve our applause.

Olivia Deleon-Gaston’s story to become a Scholar Athlete winner was well told by Joel Cookson and John Holt of the CIAC. There’s no way we’re going to top it, yet there is also no way we are going to overlook it.

A multi-sport athlete and high honors student her junior and senior year at Weaver-Hartford, Olivia is a remarkable study in perseverance through a difficult past to a future with unlimited potential.

Read this story. It’s inspiring: http://ciacsports.com/site/?p=14313