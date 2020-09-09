Jacobs: Political football kicking off, speaker of house officiating (CT Insider)

Joe Aresimowicz is speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, Berlin High football coach and, when needed this past weekend, a proponent of decency.

On Friday, as a football coach, he blasted the state Department of Public Health for its role in the cancellation of the 11-vs.-11 high school season this fall. Said the DPH “absolutely blew this. If I was on the sidelines and made some of the calls that they did, I’d expect to be fired.”

On Tuesday, as a high-ranking member of state Democratic leadership, he joined legislators from across the aisle to appeal Gov. Ned Lamont to meet with the CIAC and the DPH to see if there is still a way to play a season.

On Sunday, as a man of civility, he sent out a plea on Facebook — for everyone to share — to stop a wave of threats that had been sent to DPH acting commissioner Deidre Gifford and other state officials.

“Despite our feelings, we cannot tolerate [threatening] people!” Aresimowicz wrote. “What the heck happened to disagreeing and even being mad without this nonsense? Please stop!”

They were words that should never have needed to be said and, at once, words that desperately needed to be said.

READ FULL PREMIUM COLUMN ON CTINSIDER