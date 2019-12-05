Jeff Jacobs: In a span of 62 seconds Darien’s Sam Wilson beat Greenwich twice

Darien defeats Greenwich 26-16 in a CIAC Class LL football quarterfinal game at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. on Dec. 4, 2019. Darien defeats Greenwich 26-16 in a CIAC Class LL football quarterfinal game at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. on Dec. 4, 2019. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 76 Caption Close Darien holds off Greenwich 1 / 76 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — This rematch, this much anticipated game that folks thought would be played for the Class LL state title and instead went off in the playoffs’ opening round, hung out there undecided deep into a chilly December night.

That’s when, in a flash, Darien senior linebacker Sam Wilson decided it.

And when Greenwich let out one final, dramatic gasp, Darien senior running back Sam Wilson decided it a second time.

Sam Wilson.

The name rolls easy off the lips and just as easy off the keyboard. With his brush of blond hair, with grades that will send him off to Middlebury next fall, with an eager, engaging way, Sam Wilson’s name fits Sam Wilson and both fit those old Chip Hilton kids sports books from a long time ago in America.

“Sam Wilson has been steady all year long, is a tough SOB and a great team leader on both sides of the ball,” Darien coach Rob Trifone said after Wilson’s two late touchdowns pushed the Blue Wave to a 26-16 victory over Greenwich and a semifinal date with Southington. “He’s no nonsense, blue collar, get the job done, on time to practice every day, always leading. He’s no frills. There’s no fluff. What you saw is what I get every day out of him.”

A thousand fascinating things had happened Wednesday night, and most had conspired to keep the score low and anxiety high. Three PATs were missed. A punt was blocked and nothing came of it. A sure Greenwich touchdown pass was dropped in the end zone. Darien quarterback Peter Graham had moved the ball well through the air, yet also was picked off three times. Greenwich had the ball first down on the 2 in the closing seconds of the first half, couldn’t close the deal and settled for a field goal. A long Darien completion to the Greenwich 10 was wiped out with a holding penalty, resulting in a 53-yard turnaround. And on and on.

Trifone joked that you had to admit he was brave even going for one after a touchdown late in the game.

So Greenwich was down, 12-9, with three minutes left when Cardinals quarterback James Rinello dropped back. Confused by the spot, Rinello had mistakenly spiked the ball on fourth down on the Blue Wave’s 13-yard line in the 27-21 Darien victory in October. Greenwich, the defending state champion and Connecticut’s undisputed best team last season, wanted another shot at Darien. December, as Cardinals coach Anthony Morello correctly pointed out, is when it really matters.

And now it really mattered.

“I have trust in all my guys to make plays and we knew if we kept executing and doing what we wanted to do, then something good was going to happen,” Wilson said.

Wilson was assigned to guard the flat the first time he won the game with a 20-yard pick six with 2:59 left.

“Our coach put me in the right position and I was dropping back and I saw Rinello get hit by one of our guys,” Wilson said. “The ball kind of squirted out. When I caught it, I thought I’d get tackled immediately. I realized no one was near me. All I saw was open grass and I was able to walk in.”

It was one of those moments that put a dramatic punctuation on this chapter of Darien vs. Greenwich, teams that have combined to win the past four Class LL titles.

Except Greenwich wasn’t going down that easy. There were more punctuation marks.

Rinello quickly moved the Cardinals down field and found A.J. Barber for a TD pass with 2:23 left to make it 19-16. Greenwich had all of its timeouts remaining, too.

So what happened?

Sam Wilson won it a second time. This time with a 79-yard touchdown run off a sweep with 1:57 left.

“They scored so quick after Sam picked the ball, so we went into what we call our Army set,” Trifone said. “I wanted to give the ball to Sammy. We had a little tweak where we did something we haven’t done before and it worked on that touchdown.”

Darien’s Army set is two tight ends, run the ball, with no care how many opponents line up in the box. The mission was to make the Cardinals use up their timeouts. Instead, Wilson ended Greenwich’s dreams of back-to-back state titles.

“The blocking was so great our left tackle could have run through that that’s how wide (the hole) was,” Wilson said. “It was the most open run in my entire career.”

Wilson wasn’t alone in his hyperbole. The Darien D scored two touchdowns on this night. In the first half, linebacker John Henry Slonieski hit Rinello and his pass popped up in the air. Defensive end Will Bothwell caught it and rumbled into the end zone.

“That was like my first time ever getting the ball,” Bothwell said. “I just looked up and hoped I didn’t get clocked. I got into the end zone and had no idea what to do with my hands. I was so excited. It was awesome. I’ll never again top that.”

It was the first touchdown of Bothwell’s high school career. His last TD?

“I don’t know,” Bothwell said.

He does know Sam Wilson.

“On and off the field, he’s such a good kid,” Bothwell said. “I’ve been friends with him a long time. I’m so proud of him.”

Yes, the senior leaders on that stout Darien defense, co-captains like Slonieski, Wilson and Bothwell, have known each other a long time. Wilson and Slonieski have stories of when they were fierce young rivals in the Darien Junior Football League. Wilson gave Slonieski a concussion in the fourth grade.

So now the Darien boys have Southington, who Darien beat earlier in the season, and maybe Newtown for the title. And that’s it. There is a prestigious NESCAC school in Vermont awaiting Sam Wilson.

“I’ve always been a big outdoors guys,” Wilson said. “I went to camp up there and I loved the area. The coaches up there, it’s like a family. And that’s what I love about our team here.

“I looked at other NESCAC schools and a couple of Ivies, but being a 5-10 linebacker at D-I is pretty tough. I’m excited about Middlebury, but the next two games are all that matters right now.”

Hand-Madison and St. Joseph’s-Trumbull are running 1-2 in the polls. After Darien’s stunning 20-0 loss to New Canaan in the Turkey Bowl, even another Class LL title in all likelihood won’t give Darien its fourth No. 1 finish in the poll in five years.

“We knew we just got outplayed on Thanksgiving,” Wilson said. “Obviously, it still hurt. We just got beat. It wasn’t a problem of talent. It was about us not doing our jobs. We knew if we watched film, executed, we could win against Greenwich.

“We were down after New Canaan. It’s a rivalry game. It sucks to lose that game. It also was the regular season. We knew much bigger things were ahead.”

And so did Greenwich after the dramatic October game.

“We heard everything, we saw all the pictures on Instagram,” Wilson said. “All that stuff, they want Round 2. It was the ref’s fault. We got lucky. Obviously, that fuels our fire. We thought we deserved that game.

“This was our fourth big game we were in, Southington, Greenwich, New Canaan and Greenwich again. We’re battle-tested. We know if we keep pounding, keep executing, we think we’re the best team in the state.”