Jeff Jacobs: For Pyne, New Canaan seniors, painful end to memorable era

STRATFORD — Kneeling first, then standing at the goal line, Zach LaPolice cut a solitary figure in the driving rain. The jubilant St. Joseph Hogs already had piled off the field at Bunnell High School after their 42-0 rout in the state Class L semifinals. LaPolice’s New Canaan Rams, too, had slowly, sadly left.

Here was the first-team All-FCIAC receiver, alone, staring through the goal posts into the December night. Here he was staring at the scoreboard, one that showed nothing but bad news for his proud team. After five minutes, LaPolice turned, saw me extend my right hand toward his and gave a small smile.

“Do you mind if I shake with my other hand?” LaPolice said. “This one’s broken.”

I had come to talk to him about Drew Pyne. No quarterback in Connecticut high school ever has been scrutinized, valued, devalued, celebrated and dissected any more than Pyne. He had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, South Alabama and South Carolina before he ever played a down at New Canaan.

Starting since early his freshman year, growing from 146 to 194 pounds, Pyne amassed more than 9,000 passing yards during his career. He threw for 2,347 yards and 26 touchdowns as New Canaan won the Class L title his freshman season. In the spring of 2018, the four-star recruit gave his oral commitment to play at Notre Dame. Although there would not be another state championship, how many other quarterbacks can say they took their team to four consecutive trips to the state semifinals? And still have some call you overrated?

Now Pyne’s high school career was over on a night he could not play because of a right shoulder injury. The rumors about Pyne getting hurt in the playoff quarterfinal victory against Wethersfield turned out to be true.

“It’s hard,” said LaPolice, who caught 56 of Pyne’s 161 pass completions this season. “That’s my best friend. That’s my brother.”

After Lou Marinelli, the winningest coach in Connecticut high school football history had finished addressing his team at the 50-yard line, I asked Pyne if he had a few minutes to talk.

“No,” Pyne answered. “Sorry.”

“It’s hard for him,” Marinelli said.

An hour before kickoff Pyne had led his teammates onto the field for warmups, yelling, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” Yet he didn’t take pre-game snaps with the offense and, as he went around exhorting his teammates, he used only his left arm to pat them. His right arm, his throwing arm, hung at his side.

When the New Canaan offense took the field for the first time, there was no familiar No. 10. Junior Christian Sweeney, who had caught 38 passes from Pyne yet had thrown only one himself all season, was in as a wildcat. When that didn’t work, Marinelli tried Reid Brown.

“Drew couldn’t raise his arm,” Marinelli said. “He finished the game against Wethersfield. It was a wait and see thing. I was hoping. He just felt like he couldn’t go.”

“Today was for sure,” LaPolice said. “We knew along the week he was hurting. It’s tough. We’ve had a connection since he got here. The way he leads this team is what brought us here. We didn’t expect it to be this bad tonight. Still, you can’t put this on one player. (St. Joe’s) has a great coaching staff and tremendous team and they have a tremendous opportunity to win the state championship. It’s heartbreaking though.”

There was something empty, even dispiriting about this night. The weather was beyond lousy, thinning the crowd and keeping the rest huddled under umbrellas. New Canaan couldn’t do anything on offense. Meanwhile, Jaden Shirden, who ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns, did anything he pleased. Yes, St. Joe’s had pounded New Canaan early in the season, 58-14, and state fans have long awaited Saturday’s Class L 1 vs. 2 showdown with Hand-Madison. Still, the Rams had reeled off seven wins in a row and with Pyne anything seemed possible.

Without Pyne? Impossible. With the score, 35-0 at halftime, the game finished quickly under, gulp, running-time rules.

“We tried to put together a last-minute offense, thinking we could get something going and run the ball a little bit,” Marinelli said. “But when you cut it down like that, you become one way. We couldn’t pass the ball. They were just teeing off on us. We went with (Brown), who threw a little bit. But we just couldn’t hold our own.”

There certainly was not holding down Shirden, who had 62, 43 and 31 yard runs among his five touchdowns.

“Go to church and pray he trips,” Marinelli said when asked about a plan to stop Shirden. “I have nightmares about him. He’s a great player. Not being able to give our defense a rest didn’t help. We couldn’t get a first down. Everything went down in a hurry.

“St. Joe’s is a great team. But you take our kid (Pyne) out and we’re a different team.”

LaPolice broke his hand in the Turkey Bowl victory over Darien. He fell laterally on the ground. The bone popped and cracked all down his hand. The pain, he said, wasn’t so bad against Wethersfield. It was that bad Monday night. Emotion in his voice, you could tell his hand wasn’t the only thing hurting.

“This is my last game of high school football ever,” said LaPolice, who has a number of college offers, including Villanova, Lehigh, Tufts and a chance as a preferred walk-on at Wake Forest. “I don’t want to leave. I want to be with my brothers.”

Ten minutes earlier, Pyne, who threw for 2,107 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, had made his way to the locker room with a few teammates. A young fan yelled out, “Go Irish, Drew.” It was unclear if he was mocking Pyne.

One of the players — not sure if it was Pyne — answered, “Put on the pads. Try playing the game.”

After Pyne turned the corner of the building, the fan said, “He must have thought I was chirping at him.”

When Nick Saban offers you a scholarship as an eighth grader, when your family moves into New Canaan for Drew’s freshman year and everyone is watching you and judging you without knowing you, yeah, you get chirped at by opposing fans.

“Drew deals with a lot on a daily basis,” LaPolice said. “He fights through it. He knows who he is. And he knows what I think of him. He’s the best quarterback in the state.”

This is what folks should know. With one minute left in this 42-0 game and in his high school career, with no hope, there was Drew Pyne, without a helmet on and his hair drenched, enthusiastically flashing offensive signals to his backup.

“It’s hard for us to see Drew go out like this, because I think it would have been a little bit different,” Marinelli said. “He has been everything to us. He has been our guy.”