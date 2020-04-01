Notre Dame of Fairfield's Erin Harris (3) passes the ball as Hillhouse's Ciara Little (2) defends during CIAC Class L girls basketball tournament action in Monroe, Conn., on Friday Mar. 8, 2019. Notre Dame of Fairfield's Erin Harris (3) passes the ball as Hillhouse's Ciara Little (2) defends during CIAC Class L girls basketball tournament action in Monroe, Conn., on Friday Mar. 8, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic postponed indefinitely 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

The 2020 JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic, scheduled to be played on April 19 at the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Classic committee will re-evaluate having the East-West Girls game and the Connecticut Boys versus New Jersey, at a later date, possibly in June. This is the Classic’s 59th year.

The Connecticut Girls who have been invited are as follows: Olivia Bonee, Hall; Abby Charron, Canton; Sophie Dubreuil, East Lyme; Ariana Gerig, Staples; Janessa Gonzalez, St. Paul; Nicole Gwynn, Wethersfield; Erin Harris, Notre Dame; Janelle Johnson, St. Luke; Megan Landsiedel, Stamford; Marisa Lee, RHAM; Lyzi Litwinko, Berlin; Jillian Martin, Amity; Brianna Meekins, Kolbe Cathedral; Maranda Nyborg, Bethel; Rebecca Oberman-Levine, Hamden; Cami Pasqualoni, East Catholic; Makayla Poirier-Vaughters, Norwich Free Academy; Alexia Rose, Bloomfield; Vanessa Stolstajner, Cromwell; Nadia Tarhini, East Lyme; Jade Udoh, St. Paul; and Sarah Wohlgemuth, Hand. The coaches are Tim Treadwell from Hand and Maria Conlon from Notre Dame-Fairfield.

The Connecticut Boys who have been invited are as follows: Jackson Benigni, Hamden Hall; Charles Clemons, St. Luke’s; Justin Davis, Crosby; Max Edwards, Our Savior Lutheran; Rahsen Fisher, Trinity Catholic; Matt Knowling, East Catholic; Zach Laput, Notre Dame-West Haven; Corey McKeithan, Windsor; Ryan O’Connell, Waterford; Guy Ragland, Jr., Northwest Catholic; Amir Spears, Windsor; Kazell Stewart, Prince Tech; and Jake Thaw, Staples. The coaches are Ken Smith from Windsor and Dannie Powell from Bunnell.