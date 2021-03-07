Jankovsly’s late goal helps No. 3 Fairfield stay unbeaten in tie vs. No. 4 Darien

































































Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Image 2 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s Rhys Davies tries to jam the puck into the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s Rhys Davies tries to jam the puck into the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 3 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s Bobby Winter sneaks the puck into the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s Bobby Winter sneaks the puck into the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 4 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s Bobby Winter celebrates his goal against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s Bobby Winter celebrates his goal against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 5 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s Sam Swanson takes a shot against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s Sam Swanson takes a shot against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 6 of 17 Darien’s Teddy DeBeradinis makes a save against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Teddy DeBeradinis makes a save against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 7 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s Charlie Swanson drives the puck to the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s Charlie Swanson drives the puck to the net against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 8 of 17 Darien’s Teddy DeBeradinis makes a save against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Teddy DeBeradinis makes a save against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 9 of 17 Darien’s Jamison Moore watches the play against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Jamison Moore watches the play against Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 10 of 17 Darien’s James Conway takes a shot against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s James Conway takes a shot against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 11 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s John Grace makes the save against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s John Grace makes the save against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 12 of 17 Darien’s Bobby Whittaker takes a shot against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Bobby Whittaker takes a shot against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 13 of 17 Fairfield co-op’s John Grace poke checks a puck away against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Fairfield co-op’s John Grace poke checks a puck away against Darien at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 14 of 17 Darien’s Matt Stein takes a shot against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Matt Stein takes a shot against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 15 of 17 Darien’s Teddy Dyer reacts to a goal being waved off for a high stick against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Teddy Dyer reacts to a goal being waved off for a high stick against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 16 of 17 Darien’s Luke Johnston makes a pass against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s Luke Johnston makes a pass against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Image 17 of 17 Darien’s James Conway makes a pass against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Darien’s James Conway makes a pass against the Fairfield co-op at the Darien Ice House on March 6, 2021. Jankovsly's late goal helps No. 3 Fairfield stay unbeaten in tie vs. No. 4 Darien 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The Fairfield co-op team was minutes away from the end of their unbeaten season, trailing Darien by one goal.

With 50.9 seconds left Matt Jankovsly took a pass from behind the net to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Jankovsly was on the ice for over a minute at that point.

“I knew there was only a minute left, so I stayed out there,” he said. “Finn (Hoey) made a nice play, put it out in front and I got lucky.”

The game ended in a 2-2 tie after overtime.

“It’s was a great high school hockey game between two great public school (teams),” Darien coach Mac Budd said.

This one counts as Danny Lowe tips it home for Darien #cthk Darien leads Fairfield co-op with under 12 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/YvdNKKqVp2 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 6, 2021

The two teams met on Wednesday and No. 3 Fairfield co-op came back — twice — to beat No. 4 Darien, 4-3.

“I felt that we played a much better game than we did the other night,” Budd said. “It was close as well, but tonight there was more intensity, more urgency, felt we played with more grit tonight and it showed.”

Darien had three goals waved off during the game. Two came on high sticking calls and one came with an apparent quick whistle in the second period — a goal that would have given the Blue Wave a two-goal advantage.

Here is Darien second period goal that was waved off #cthk You decide pic.twitter.com/VLsbduuZPG — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) March 6, 2021

“I felt he was in very good position to see those (high sticks), I can’t call those from the bench,” Budd said. “The whistle, he lost sight of the puck and blew the whistle. There is no doubt about that.

“It turned out that it probably could have been a quick whistle, but that’s just part of the game. Part of the ebbs and flows of a hockey game.”

Fairfield co-op’s Bobby Winter scored early in the first period and Darien tied the game in the second period on a Tauson Pfeifle goalie. Darien took the lead in the third when Danny Lowe deflected the puck into the back of the net.

With 1:50 left in the game, Fairfield co-op coach Carl Larouche called a timeout and told his team that when they got possession of the puck in the offensive zone they would pull goalie John Grace.

With the goalie out and the extra skater for Fairfield co-op, Darien had two good chances to ice the game, but weren’t able to convert.

“We got lucky a little bit there,” Larouche said.

FAIRFIELD CO-OP 2, DARIEN 2 (OT)

FAIRFIELD 1 0 1 0 — 2

DARIEN 0 1 1 — 2

First period: F — Bobby Winter (Matt Jankovsly). Second period: D — Tauson Pfeifle (Patrick Thurlow). Third period: D — Danny Lowe (Albert Lian) ; F — Jankovsly (Finn Hoey)

Records: Fairfield co-op 6-0-1; Darien 3-3-2