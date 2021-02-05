James Harris returns as North Haven fencing coach, previously coached from 2001-2008

For the fourth time in the last four fencing seasons the North Haven fencing team will have a new coach.

North Haven athletic director Steven Blumenthal announced on Friday that the school has hired James Harris as its new fencing coach. While he will be new to most of the current fencers, he isn’t new to the program having served as the North Haven fencing coach from 2001-2008.

“I’m fortunate in that I have always kept in touch with the fencing team in some way, and Steve Blumenthal and I have known each other for years,” Harris said. “So I already knew a few of the fencers and knew that I was coming into a great situation, so that made the adjustment a bit easier.

“That being said, I think there’s a lot of pressure this year to make this season meaningful for the seniors. They have worked very hard to get where they are and deserve to have that rewarded. This is a team that is used to being placed among the sports’ elite, and without a state tournament this year that’s going to be tougher to measure.”

The team captains this year are junior Andy Cecarelli, senior Marcus Smith and senior Jennifer Yang.

“I was able to meet with the students prior to the start of the season and then we were able to jump right in with practices,” Harris said. “Due to the long layoff the fencers have had to deal with, our practices have started off slower and a bit more laid back than I’m used to. But the side benefit of that is I have been able to start to get to know the fencers more than I normally would at the beginning of the season.

“The sport has been growing exponentially the last 10 years or so. When I left North Haven in 2008, we had just started fencing Epee and virtually no one was fencing sabre. Now we have a three-weapon individual tournament that included over 300 fencers and a team event with schools from across the state.”

There will be at least one pandemic-related item to deal with these days.

“The keys to good fencing involve controlling your distance and staying away from your opponent until you’re ready to strike, so we’ve been instilling the foundations of social distancing before social distancing existed,” Harris said. “Once we really get going in the season I’m sure there are going to be some obstacles, like wearing a mask under your fencing mask while in full uniform.

“That is going to get real sweaty real quick. But so far the students have been so excited to actually have a season that they’re willing to make whatever accommodations are necessary.”