Ben James captures third straight New England Junior Amateur crown

Milford’s Ben James fired a second straight 5-under-par 66 Tuesday to claim his third consecutive New England Junior individual championship, this one held at Val Halla Golf Club in Maine.

James finished with a 54-hole total of 14-under-par 199, 5 shots better than Colin Spencer from Massachusetts. Matt Doyle (Madison CC) shot a 4-under 67 to finish tied for fourth at 212. Annie Dai and MacKenzie Whitney, both of Massachusetts, shared the girls division laurels at 7-over 230. Kate Hong was Connecticut’s top finisher in 10th place.

Massachusetts won the boys team competition by 15 strokes, denying Connecticut’s attempt at a third straight team title. Connecticut placed second at 10-over.

CT Public Links

Nicholas Waddington shot his second straight 71 to win the 36th Connecticut Public Links Championship at Smith Richardson GC in Fairfield.

Waddington, out of Manchester CC, finished with a two-round total of 2-under 142, 2 shots better than Peter Tomlinson (Orange Hills CC). First-round leader James Sheltman (Alling Memorial GC) skied to a 79 to finish third (146).

Dan Murphy, who just won the club championship this past weekend at Smith Richardson GC, placed fourth (147), followed by Stephen Tamagni and Joe Romanelli, both of whom also play out of Smith Richardson, tied for fifth (148).

CT PGA Open

Fletcher Babcock (Danielson) won the first Connecticut PGA Open, held at Gillette Ridge GC, with a two-round total -under 136.

Max Theodorakis (Danbury) and Jim Becker (Bloomfield) tied for second (138).

Szewczul repeats

Dave Szewczul parred the first sudden-death playoff hole Monday to repeat as Connecticut Super Senior champion. Szewczul (TPC River Highlands) and Terry Ruzzo (Tallwood CC) both shot 1-under 68 during regulation.