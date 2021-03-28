Jack Johnson, New Canaan topple Greenwich, repeat as FCIAC champs

GREENWICH — Every kid who plays ice hockey dreams of delivering a big performance in a championship setting.

For New Canaan senior Jack Johnson, that dream became a reality on Saturday.

Johnson recorded a hat trick and took MVP honors to lead the fourth-seeded Rams to their second consecutive FCIAC boys ice hockey championship with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Greenwich at Hamill Rink.

It was the Rams’ fifth straight victory in the playoffs, and came on the heels of a dramatic 2-1 win against rival Darien in Thursday’s semifinals. Johnson scored the game-winner in that one.

“When the playoffs hit we had a completely different mentality and we were coming out hard,” Johnson said. “I’ve been on this team last year and this year and we’ve gotten back-to-back FCIAC championships so that’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

It was also a family affair for Jack Johnson, as younger brother Beau, a sophomore, was again stellar at goalie, making 33 saves to keep New Canaan in control. In three playoff games, he allowed just three goals overall, and only one while skating even-up.

With the three victories, New Canaan finished with a record of 8-6-1 after losing five of its final seven regular season games.

Beau Johnson said the key was the steady influence of the seniors.

“I think people underestimate senior leadership and that’s what really helped us,” Beau Johnson said. “Going under .500 (during the regular season) was tough but we were able to turn it around and prove people wrong.”

Greenwich had its five-game winning streak broken and finished the year with a 10-5 mark.

“We had a great senior class and all you can talk about is how hard they worked and their great leadership,” Greenwich coach Jack Duffy said. “It doesn’t help them right now, but to be here and accomplish what they did — I’m just proud of their work ethic and how they’re great teammates. In the end that’s what really counts.

“We ran into a great team today who just played awesome today.”

New Canaan broke through first when Jack Johnson scored nine seconds into a power play with assists from Luc Lampert and Shane Mettler with 3:52 to play in the first period.

The Cardinals knotted the score with a power play goal of their own 2:19 into the second. Peter Lewis had the goal with an assist from Wes Zolin.

The deadlock lasted just 24 seconds before the Rams regained the lead. Lampert sent a pass across to Jack Johnson, who was camped near the right pipe, and Johnson cashed in.

Jack Johnson completed his hat trick and gave New Canaan a 3-1 lead with a breakaway goal with just 2.1 seconds left in the second period.

The defense had played the puck ahead to senior Boden Gammill along the wall, and he made the pass for the breakout.

“I looked up and there were six seconds left and I wasn’t sure if I had enough time,” Jack Johnson said. “But I screamed for the puck and just tried to get down the ice as fast as I could, made a little play to the outside and ripped it. That was a big goal and furthered our momentum going into the third.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jack Johnson, New Canaan. Bottom line: Johnson, the MVP, put up a hat trick in a championship game. His third goal, coming with 2.1 seconds remaining in the second period, was a killer.

QUOTABLE

“He’s such a role model for me as my older brother. At home, on the car rides, on the bus — I see how much he cares. He’s a great player and (winning MVP) was well-deserved.” — New Canaan goalie Beau Johnson on older brother Jack Johnson

NEW CANAAN 3, GREENWICH 1

NEW CANAAN 1 2 0 — 3

GREENWICH 0 1 0 — 1

Scoring: First period: NC – Jack Johnson (Luc Lampert, Shane Mettler), power play, 3:52; Second period: G – Peter Lewis (Wed Zolin), power play, 12:41; NC – Jack Johnson (Luc Lampert), 12:17; NC – Jack Johnson (Boden Gammill), 0:02.

Goalies: NC – Beau Johnson 33 saves, G – Charlie Zolin 25 saves

Records: New Canaan 8-6-1, Greenwich 10-5-0