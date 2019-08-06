Keep clicking through the slideshow for some famous inspirational quotes to get you through your workout. Keep clicking through the slideshow for some famous inspirational quotes to get you through your workout. Photo: © 2018 Houston Chronicle Photo: © 2018 Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Inspirational sports quotations to get you through summer workouts 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Before Michael Jordan became known for memes and his “the ceiling is the roof” quote from a 2017 University of North Carolina event (see below), he was known for inspiring generations of athletes with his skill and his words.

When everyone wanted to know what it was that made Jordan one of the greatest basketball players ever, he would drop hints of wisdom with quotes on working hard and not being afraid to fail.

Every now and then, we need to read inspirational quotes from sports legends like Jordan to lift us up when our own pursuits of greatness feel like they’re stalling. So if you’re struggling to get through your workouts this summer and need some extra motivation, we have your back.

Click through the slideshow above to read motivational quotes from sports icons that will hopefully push you to the next level.

Good luck.