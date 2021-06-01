Inside the Circle softball podcast (S3, E5): Breaking down and predicting the 2021 CIAC state tournaments

Welcome back to another edition of INSIDE THE CIRCLE, GameTimeCT’s Softball Podcast. Conference championships are over and we’ve reached the 2021 state tournament season. Everyone with a clean slate as they try and make a run at a state title.

Sean Patrick Bowley and GameTimeCT softball writer Will Aldam take a look back at the conference championship week that was — including Masuk’s walk-off with the SWC title; Cheshire rallying to beat Amity for the SCC title; Ludlowe stunning St. Joseph for the FCIAC title; and Woodland walking off with the NVL softball title.

Then they break down the CIAC softball tournaments and Will goes out on a limb to make some state championship predictions. You don’t want to miss it!

You can listen by hitting the play button on the SoundCloud widget, above. If the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes. We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there, as well.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — 0:36: Opener with Masuk walking off with the SWC Softball Championship over ND-Fairfield. Masuk’s Kat Gallant.

0:36 — 8:25: Looking back at conference championship week.

8:25 — 11:34: Class S Tournament Breakdown

11:34 — 16:45: Class M Tournament Breakdown

16:45 — 22:13: Class L Tournament Breakdown

22:13 — End: Class LL Tournament Breakdown

