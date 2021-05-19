Inside the Circle softball podcast (S3, E3): No. 9-ranked Woodland coach LOREN LUDDY joins the show

One of the last unbeaten teams in the state, Woodland is having a fantastic season in the ultra-competitive Naugatuck Valley League. With the postseason rapidly approaching, what better time than to check in with LOREN LUDDY, the only softball coach the school has ever had since opening its doors 20 years ago.

Luddy, whose team is ranked No. 9 in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, joined us just a few hours before her team’s game vs. Oxford — a 4-2 win in 8 innings — as the Hawks tried to wrap up an unbeaten regular season before the NVL tournament.

She talks about her team’s extraordinary chemistry and drive as it looks to win its first NVL title in a decade and — perhaps — vie for its first state title game appearance since 2004 and its first state title.

Coach Luddy also gives us insight into how top valley programs like Woodland, Seymour and Oxford have been able to maintain their excellence for years since Woodland and Oxford broke away from Seymour to build their own schools and programs.

Also, Will Aldam and Sean Patrick Bowley take a quick look at some of last week’s key results and look ahead to some of the big conference tournaments next week.

