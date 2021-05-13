Inside the Circle softball podcast (S3, E2): No. 4-ranked Cheshire coach Kristine Drust joins the show

The weathers is nicer, the crowds bigger and the intensity is amping up in Connecticut high school softball. One of the hottest teams this year has been the unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Cheshire Rams, who are in the middle of a key stretch of SCC games this week.

They’ve already defeated No. 5 East Haven for the second time, and now set their sights on sweeping the season series with No. 10 Amity.

Joining us for the second time is head coach Kristine Drust, who recently earned a 150th career victory with the win over East Haven.

Drust about how her team overcame the lost time to produce an unbeaten season so far and give her take on the challenges ahead and what the postseason tournaments have in store.

Softball writer Will Aldam also runs down some of the week’s games on interest, including No. 1 Masuk’s 1-0 victory over Newtown, No. 3 St. Joseph’s walk-off victory over Trumbull, and Seymour’s bounce-back win over Oxford and the big week ahead for the NVL (among others).

So join us, won’t you?

You can listen by hitting the play button on the SoundCloud widget, above. If the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes. We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there, as well.

RUNDOWN

0:00 – 18:14 — Sean and Will look back at the week that was and the GameTimeCT Top 10.

18:14 – 38:14 — Interview with unbeaten Cheshire coach Kristine Drust

38:14 – End — Wrapping up.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

EPISODE I — East Haven coach ED CRISAFI