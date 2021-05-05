Inside the Circle Softball Podcast (S3, E1): We’re back with East Haven coach Ed Crisafi

It took us a few weeks, but we’re finally back with the first episode of Inside the Circle, GameTimeCT’s softball podcast.

This season we’re joined by new GameTimeCT softball beat writer Will Aldam who joins host Sean Patrick Bowley to give us an update on the 2021 season.

PLUS! We’re joined by East Haven coach Ed Crisafi, whose team reached the 2019 Class L final and is now looking to make a return against a stacked Class L field. Crisafi, East Haven’s coach since 1994, talks about this year’s team, how East Haven’s program has become a contender over the last eight seasons and the dynamic between him and his son, Jeff, as assistant coach.

So join us, won’t you?

RUNDOWN:

0:00 – 21:52 — Breaking down the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 with Will Aldam.

21:52 – 43:35 — Interview with No. 5-ranked East Haven coach Ed Crisafi.

43:35 – End — Wrapping up.