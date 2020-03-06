Inside the Box: State Tournament Predictions

Welcome back to Inside the Box.

The Road to Ingalls is upon us.

Yes, conference tournaments are still being played and will be finished by Saturday night, but the brackets are out and so are Pete Paguaga and Mike Fornabaio’s picks.

The duo starts with Division III and makes their way through each of the three brackets.

They talk which team’s can make surprise runs to Ingalls but in the end they pick their final four for each bracket and which team they believe will be lifting plaques after the final buzzer sounds in a couple of weeks.

