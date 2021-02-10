Inside the Box Podcast: St. Joseph coach Chris Nelson joins the show

The hockey season is underway and a loaded slate of games awaits hockey fans on Saturday.

Four games were played on Monday, including No. 4 New Canaan’s win over No. 1 Fairfield Prep.

First-year St. Joseph coach Chris Nelson joins to show to talk about taking over the St. Joseph program and what his plans are for the team.

Nelson also spoke about coach Eddy LeMaire, who died this offseason. Nelson was an assistant coach for LeMaire for the last couple of seasons.

If you can’t list on this page, click here to listen.

Previous Episodes